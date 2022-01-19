The singer tweeted at a fan who spotted his new billboard and shared it on social media

Niall Horan Reacts to Billboard Showing He Manifested His One Direction Success in a 2010 Tweet

Niall Horan manifested his way into stardom!

Tuesday marked the beginning of Twitter's billboard campaign where they highlight success stories of stars like Horan, who tweeted it before it came true.

In response to a Twitter user who shared the photo of Horan's billboard and captioned it "hey buddy" — the former One Direction member commented "Heyyy."

Horan's tweet dates back to January 16, 2010 and reads "applied for xfactor, hope it all wrks out."

Little did the musician know, the game show would bring him to meet his former bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne to form One Direction. Though the group did not win the competition at the time, they still managed to become an international sensation in 2011 after appearing on the show.

The billboards are located in eight cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Toronto — while many are located in the hometowns of the stars who tweeted their manifestations.

To encourage these manifestations, Twitter is donating nearly $1 million to charities of the star's choice, some including: Boys and Girls Club, Destination Crenshaw, the 3-D Foundation, and UNICEF Canada.

Liu, 32, also tweeted about his personal manifestation to play Marvel's Shang-Chi in December 2018.

In March, Horan opened up about stardom during his One Direction days on an episode of People, Just People. During the interview, he said he sometimes felt like a "prisoner."

"I struggled with the idea of, 'Why won't you just let us out?'" he said of the instances in which fans would be "banging on car windows [before we could get out of the vehicle]. [I was thinking], 'We just want to go for a walk,' you know?"