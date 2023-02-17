Niall Horan Tells Orlando Bloom He 'Would Not Be Here' Without Katy Perry Saving Him on 'X Factor'

Orlando Bloom just got filled in on some major One Direction lore on national television.

On a new episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Niall Horan, 29, and Bloom, 46, ended up chatting about the 1D alum's X Factor origin story, and how Bloom's fianceé Katy Perry played a pivotal role in, essentially, making the band.

During a joint interview, Corden reminded the famous pair that Perry was the guest judge on The X-Factor in 2010 who gave Horan the deciding audition vote that eventually changed his life.

"The whole time I'm walking onto the stage, and I'm just thinking like, 'That's Katy Perry. That's Simon Cowell.' The whole thing, it looked like a postcard. It didn't feel like it was real because I watched the show for so long on TV," Horan told Corden after the host replayed his audition.

"And Katy was at [her] peak, if we're talking like Teenage Dream, five No. 1's that year. It was 2010 or 2009, whatever it was. So I was just blown away by that firstly."

Dave Hogan/Getty

Horan then recalled the sequence of events that led to him moving on to the next round after he shared a performance of Ne-Yo's "So Sick" back in 2010. Judge Cheryl Cole passed on Horan, Simon Cowell gave him a "yes," and Perry was the one who made the final call that forever changed his life.

"She saves me," he said. "And it was just mind boggling. Little did I know what was to come afterwards. But if it wasn't for Katy... When we see each other still we have an embrace of thanks."

Bloom kept his response to the story short and sweet, but he followed along throughout with a smile on his face: "That's cool, man."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Horan, who just announced his third studio LP The Show, isn't the only One Direction member who has recently reflected on their time in the band.

During the 2023 BRIT Awards, Harry Styles honored his boy band roots with a touching speech when he took home the trophy for British artist of the year this month. The 29-year-old Grammy champ even named his bandmates individually when he shared his appreciation, toasting Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, and of course, Horan.

"I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn't be here without you. I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn because I wouldn't be here without you either. Thank you so much," Styles said in his speech.

Niall Horan. Daniele Venturelli/Getty

After forming on The X Factor in 2010, the five singers released their debut album the next year. Malik left the group in 2015, and after releasing the album Made in the A.M. as a foursome that year, the remainder of the band announced an extended hiatus, which all members have used to pursue solo careers.

Horan's third solo album will release on June 9, and he wrote in a social media post announcing the record that he "couldn't possibly be more happy."

"This album is a piece of work I'm so proud of and now it's time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own," Horan shared. "Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can't wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I've missed you all so much. It's good to be back."