Niall Horan Releases Playful New Song and Music Video 'Nice to Meet Ya': Watch

Niall Horan is back with new music!

On Friday, the former One Direction star released his new song “Nice to Meet Ya” and the accompanying music video, after revealing in June that he was working on new music.

“Nice to Meet Ya” is the first single off of Horan’s upcoming sophomore album, which follows his 2017 debut solo album Flicker.

The video begins with a blonde woman walking barefoot out of Horan’s apartment after a one-night stand. As she walks away, Horan peers out the window, wearing a white tank top and looking like he just woke up.

“Well she’s not very good at this,” the Irish singer says to camera. “She’s left her phone behind.”

The video then flashes back 24 hours, and shows Horan leaving his apartment and strolling through the London streets. As he walks, the woman keeps appearing out of the corner of his eye — but he can’t quite catch her, until they run into each other at a bar at the end of the video.

“#NiceToMeetYa is out!” Horan, 26, tweeted on Friday. “Thank you for the patience guys! I’m very proud of this one and I hope ya love it.”

In June, Horan revealed that he was working on a new album, nearly two years after releasing Flicker in 2017.

“I’ve got an album on the way, towards the end of the year, maybe next year,” he told OD Entertainment at the time. “I’ll have a single in a few months.”

The musician added that his new album will be a bit of a departure from the ballad-heavy Flicker.

“It won’t be Flicker, it’s a little bit different. I’ll always have my ballads in there, but I’m trying to rock things up a little bit,” he said.

Image zoom Niall Horan Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

After Flicker was released in 2017, it was named one of Rolling Stone‘s 20 best pop albums of that year. The debut project was released about two years after One Direction split in 2015.

While the 2017 record featured guest artists like Maren Morris, the pop star didn’t reveal who else fans might hear on the upcoming album, though he did tease a potential track with Khalid.

“Me and Khalid have worked on something,” he said in June. “That’s in the pipeline, we’ll see what happens with that, I’m not sure what’s happening, we haven’t spoken about it properly.”