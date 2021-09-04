The pair was first seen together in a photograph Woolley shared to her Instagram page in July 2020

Niall Horan Makes First Public Appearance with Amelia Woolley at His Charity Gala in London

Niall Horan and Mia Woolley attend the Horan & Rose Show: Modest! Golf co-founder Niall Horan and Justin Rose brought the world of music and sport together at The Grove, presenting an evening of entertainment to raise money for The Black Heart Foundation on September 03, 2021 in Watford, England.

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley have made their first public appearance together!

The One Direction alum, 27, was photographed with the designer shoe buyer, 24, on Friday at his Horan & Rose Gala at The Grove Hotel in Hertfordshire. The singer helped raise over 800,000 euro for charity at the event alongside professional golfer Justin Rose, according to Irish outlet Sunday World.

Woolley shared a photo of the two posing side-by-side at the event on her Instagram page, captioned with the brown heart and wilting rose emojis.

Horan and Woolley have reportedly been dating for over a year, but have largely kept their romance out of the public eye. The pair has been spotted together in public on occasion, including a London shopping trip in May.

In July 2020, Horan and Woolley were first seen together in a photograph posted by the fashion guru on Instagram. Woolley captioned last year's post with the same wilting rose alongside black and white hearts.

Kate Rose, Justin Rose, Niall Horan and Mia Woolley attend the Horan & Rose Show: Modest! Golf co-founder Niall Horan and Justin Rose brought the world of music and sport together at The Grove, presenting an evening of entertainment to raise money for The Black Heart Foundation on September 03, 2021 in Watford, England. Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

This would be Horan's first serious relationship since dating Hailee Steinfeld in 2018. The two were romantically linked that February before calling things off in December.

Rumors of their split peaked when fans and followers realized Horan did not publicly wish Steinfeld a happy birthday on Dec. 11. The actress, now 24, did not appear to follow Horan at the time of the presumed breakup either.

Much like his relationship with Woolley, Horan kept his romance with Steinfeld away from the public eye. However, the Bumblebee star did discuss being in love shortly before their relationship ended in an interview with Cosmopolitan.