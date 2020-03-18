Niall Horan Jokes Former One Direction Bandmates Should Plan Their Release Schedules Better

Image zoom NIall Horan David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

While the former One Direction bandmates seem to be on the same creative schedule, Niall Horan says it’s all just a coincidence.

Sitting down on The Rebecca Judd Show on Apple Music, the singer talked about how the former boy band members don’t discuss their individual music with each another, which recently led to some coinciding release dates.

“Probably the only thing we don’t talk about is music. And it’s our own fault because we’ve all ended up releasing music around the same time,” Horan joked on the podcast. “And I’ve had people coming up to me, like mates of mine who know me really well and saying, ‘Is this some sort of publicity stunt that all of you are releasing tunes at the same time?'”

But the “Slow Hands” singer insists it was not done on purpose.

“We were just like … It’s the only thing that we don’t talk about, is that,” he added. “I remember, at one point, there was five out of seven weeks there was a One Direction member releasing a tune or something like that, at one point last year. And I was just like, ‘Jesus, we should’ve probably talked about this.'”

Horan seems to be referencing the many new drops from some of the One Direction boys in recent months. Harry Styles had released his highly anticipated second album, Fine Line, on Dec. 13 — just one week after Liam Payne dropped his first solo album, LP1.

Meanwhile, Louis Tomlinson debuted his first solo album, Walls, in January, while Horan himself finally released his second album, Heartbreak Weather, last week.

It’s been three years since the release of his first solo LP, Flicker, and Horan says he’s learned a lot in that time about making music.

“To me, it sounds quite young and a touch naïve to that type of song,” Horan says of how his old album sounds to him now. “Yeah, just sounded a little bit naïve and I feel like it’s what I’ve learned in the last three years, just to really demonstrate or try and get into different levels of production and stuff because I feel like it was a little bit basic.”

He also talked about how “personal” the tracks on this album are to him, revealing that he had been heartbroken but is “fine now.”

When asked if the person who broke his heart know that all these tracks are about them, Horan responded, “Oh, I’m sure. Yeah, I’m sure.”

“But I think I’ve covered all angles of the relationship from everyone’s point of view, which is good,” he added. “I mean, it’ll probably still sound really selfish, but my idea when I was writing them was that it was written from other people’s angles and stuff. But listen, it’s all good. It’s all good now.”

While Horan didn’t reveal who the mystery heartbreaker is, the singer’s most recent public relationship was with fellow artist Hailee Steinfeld. In December 2018, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple had called it quits after becoming romantically linked the previous February.

Steinfeld released a new single in December 2019 while Horan was promoting his upcoming album and releasing singles off the LP. When she announced that the name of the track was “Wrong Direction” many fans speculated it was a play on One Direction and her relationship with Horan.