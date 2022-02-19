The singer was traveling overseas ahead of an appearance on a popular Irish talk show, but ultimately canceled after getting sick

Niall Horan Fell 'Extremely Ill' on Flight from U.S., Says Crew 'Took Such Good Care of Me'

Niall Horan is praising British Airways staff for coming to his aide after becoming "extremely ill" during a flight from the United States.

The former One Direction star, 28, shared his message of gratitude in a Thursday morning tweet as he addressed the incident from the night before.

Horan was traveling overseas ahead of a Friday appearance on popular Irish TV program The Late Late Show. However, he ultimately canceled after getting sick.

"Thank you to the staff on that @British_Airways flight," Horan wrote on Twitter. "I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me. ❤️."

In response, a British Airways spokesperson promised that his message would be shared with the team that assisted him during Wednesday's flight.

"Thanks for your lovely comments about the care you received from our crew on your flight, Niall," the airline responded. "We'll be sure to pass on your thanks to them."

The Late Late Show also wished Horan well following his abrupt cancelation, writing on Twitter, "We're deva! 🥺."

"Unfortunately @NiallOfficial won't be able to make tonight's show 💔," the Late Late Show continued. "He's very poorly & is so disappointed that he couldn't be on the #LateLate tonight. However he is very proud of @leona_maguire and all that she has achieved!!"

The show added, "Get well & see you soon Niall 💚."

Fans likely missed out on Horan's charisma on late night shows, which he flaunted in August while guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Fellow singer Shawn Mendes praised Horan for a job well done in a tweet posted the morning after his friend's gig in place of Jimmy Kimmel.