Niall Horan Sustains Painful Foot Injury After Downing 'Six Pints' of Beer with His Cousin

“I snapped all the ligaments on the outside of my foot," the former One Direction member revealed on Instagram Live while wearing a large medical boot

Niall Horan has been partying a little too hard for his own good!

The One Direction star snapped all the ligaments in his left foot during a recent drinking session in Ireland - and displayed every inch of the gory evidence on Instagram!

"I was about six pints deep," the former One Direction member revealed on Instagram Live on Monday, according to multiple outlets.

"I was chasing my cousin, missed the curb and went over my ankle. I snapped all the ligaments on the outside of my foot. I've got such ugly feet or I'd show the world how bruised it is."

Image zoom Niall Horan's ankle boot

Despite this, the Slow Hands singer still posted an image of his beat-up ankle alongside a video of him wearing a large medical boot. He also explained the muddled series of events that led up to the painful incident — or at least the parts he can remember!

"I was running drunk and in these new streets, you can drive down them and they're also sometimes pedestrianized, they look like they're made to be pedestrianized," Horan told Instagram Live.

"They are not like a real tarmacked street, so the curb looks the same as the actual driveable road and there was a little curb."

Image zoom Niall Horan displays his injured foot NIALL HORAN/INSTAGRAM

Away from his drinking sessions, the Irish singer has been busy promoting his new album Heartbreak Weather during the coronavirus lockdown.

Despite canceling his Nice to Meet Ya World Tour back in April, the album has claimed the No. 1 spot in both the UK and Ireland since its March 13 launch.

On July 23, the 26-year-old also took to social media to celebrate the 10th anniversary of One Direction's formation on the UK version of the X Factor.

"When I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did," he posted on Instagram. "So many unbelievable memories we shared together. We felt the adoration of millions from around the planet on a daily basis and it was mind blowing.

"It's such a major part of our lives and always will be. Cheers to US today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years."

Horan's not the only former member of the band to recently open up about their partying. Ex-bandmate Liam Payne recently told the BBC that while he no longer sings in front of millions, he still belts out some of their hits at home — after a few drinks!

"Usually when I'm really drunk is when the One Direction playlist starts to come out," Payne, 26, revealed on BBC Radio 1.