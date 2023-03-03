Niall Horan's Dating History

Niall Horan has penned a handful of love songs in his career, but when it comes to his real-life romances, he's pretty private.

Over the years, the former One Direction singer has been linked to some other big names in music, including Selena Gomez and Hailee Steinfeld.

"You have to find the one who...just sees you as a normal person, which is exactly what I am, and just like you for who you are and not because I'm in One Direction," the singer previously told E! News about dating in the public eye in 2013.

Most recently, the Voice coach has been in a relationship with Amelia Woolley since early 2020, although they've kept their romance largely out of the public eye.

Despite not publicly speaking about each other, they have stepped out together on various occasions, including their first official public appearance in 2021 at Horan's charity gala, the Horan & Rose Gala.

Here's a look back at Horan's dating history through the years.

Holly Scally

Holly Scally and Horan were dating in 2010 when he joined The X Factor. However, they reportedly split about a month after his debut on the show.

Amy Green

In 2012, the singer sparked romance rumors with a drama student named Amy Green as they were photographed walking arm-in-arm during a night out in London. The two never commented on their relationship status at the time, however, they did reunite years later as they were spotted leaving the Libertine nightclub with Louis Tomlinson in June 2015.

Zoe Whelan

Horan sparked romance rumors with model Zoe Whelan in March 2013 after he brought her as his date to his brother Greg's wedding in Ireland, per Huffington Post UK. However, their relationship was short-lived as they reportedly split a few months later.

Barbara Palvin

Before model Barbara Palvin found love with Dylan Sprouse, she was briefly linked to Horan in December 2013. The two were photographed holding hands as they left X Factor U.K.'s wrap party at London's One Marylebone club. Despite the PDA, however, Horan's rep later clarified to E! News that he and Barbara are "just friends."

Ellie Goulding

Though it's unclear when exactly Horan and Ellie Goulding dated, their relationship first made headlines in 2014 when Ed Sheeran released "Don't," which tabloids reported was inspired by Goulding and her cheating on the British star with Horan.

During an interview with ELLE UK in July 2015, Goulding addressed the rumor, denying that anything improper happened.

"I did go on a few dates with Niall, but I was never in a relationship with Ed," she explained. "I have absolutely no idea where that came from and why it was turned into such a big thing."

In 2016, she opened up about Horan again during a cover story interview with Seventeen, saying "We're still friends. We went on a few dates, and it was really fun. He's a really, really lovely guy. He's got the biggest sense of humor, he's very caring, and I see him as a genuine friend in the industry."

Melissa Whitelaw

In 2015, Horan was linked to another student named Melissa Whitelaw. Reports of their romance first began that February and they were later photographed holding hands in April as they made their way into a London nightclub together. However, their relationship eventually fizzled out after a few months.

Selena Gomez

In December 2015, Selena Gomez reportedly got cozy with Horan as they attended Jenna Dewan-Tatum's 35th birthday bash. At the time, E! reported that the pair was spotted kissing, hugging and dancing close to one another. They also took a photo together with a group of pals. The two continued to fuel dating rumors as they stepped out for a date night at Santa Monica Pier near Los Angeles, according to various onlookers.

Despite the fan frenzy around their rumored relationship, Gomez eventually set the record straight confirming she was single. "I love him, I always have. He's amazing," the singer said of Horan.

Celine VanDycke

In July 2016, Horan was photographed kissing and cuddling Belgian student Celine Helene Vandycke during the British Summertime Festival in Hyde Park. However, their relationship was short-lived as Horan later confirmed that his love life is "nonexistent, currently" during an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1's Spyder Harrison that September.

Hailee Steinfeld

In February 2018, Horan made headlines with Hailee Steinfeld after they were spotted singing and dancing together at a Backstreet Boys show. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the two were happy spending time together, but the actress wasn't "actively pursuing" a relationship.

"Niall is really into her but she's unsure if she wants to get into something new right away," the source added.

A few months later, however, the two went public with their romance as they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles in August. After almost a year of dating, PEOPLE confirmed that the two had broken up in December 2018.

A year after their split, Steinfeld released a new song titled "Wrong Direction," which many fans believe was in reference to the former One Direction singer.

Amelia Woolley

The Voice coach has been dating Amelia Woolley since early 2020, although they've kept their relationship largely out of the public eye. In September 2021, Horan and Woolley made their public debut at the singer's Horan & Rose Gala. In February 2023, Horan released a new song titled "Heaven," which many fans believe was inspired by their relationship.