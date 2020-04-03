Niall Horan Cancels World Tour Due to Coronavirus Outbreak: 'I Cannot Wait to Be Back'

Image zoom Jacopo Raule/Getty

Niall Horan is canceling his tour — and there’s “No Judgement” here.

On Friday, the former One Direction member announced on Twitter that he would “not move forward” with his Nice to Meet Ya World Tour tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“This was a difficult decision, but the well-being of my fans and touring family is always my top priority,” he wrote in a Twitter post. “Not being able to tour for what is effectively most of 2020 just didn’t feel right and I’m so sorry to all you amazing people who bought tickets.”

The 26-year-old continued by saying that he will spend the time focusing on writing new music and will instead tour in 2021, adding that ticket holders will receive refunds for the canceled shows.

“I want to announce new dates soon but I don’t think it’s fair on you guys to do so until the dust has settled and things have gone back to normal,” he wrote.

“As you all know touring and having the fortune to play in front of all of you beautiful people is the reason I love my job and my life,” he concluded. “I cannot wait to be back. For the time being, please stay safe everyone.”

Horan was expected to kick off his tour with Lewis Capaldi and Fletcher in Nashville, Tennessee on April 20 with a slew of additional tour dates in the United States from July to August. He was then expected to head to the United Kingdom and Australia in the fall.

On March 12, he hinted that the tour might be canceled after a fan asked, “the audience needs to know what song you’re opening with on tour.”

“That’s if we ever go on tour,” he replied.

Horan’s announcement comes after his former One Direction bandmates Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles were forced to postpone their tours as well.

“Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favorite part of working in music,” Styles captioned an Instagram post revealing the postponed dates. “However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority.”

