Niall Horan Announces The Show Live on Tour 2024 — His First Headline Run in 6 Years: See the Dates

Get ready, Niall Horan fans — the Irish singer-songwriter is taking The Show on the road.

On Monday, the former One Direction member announced The Show Live on Tour 2024, which will see him perform his first headlining shows in six years as well as his biggest venues to date across Europe, Oceania and North America.

"There's nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they're attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives," said Horan, 29, in a press statement. "To me, that's always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting."

Niall Horan. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

He spoke further about the tour in a post shared to Instagram, writing, "I am beyond thrilled to announce The Show Live On Tour 2024 ! It's been far too long and I can't wait to see your beautiful faces."

The tour shares a name with his upcoming album The Show, which drops June 9 and has been preceded by the singles "Heaven" and "Meltdown."

Its European leg features dates across England, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Italy, Spain and more countries from Feb. 21, 2024 through March 27, 2024. He'll then perform four dates in Australia and New Zealand from April 26, 2024 through May 3, 2024.

The Show Live on Tour 2024's North American leg kicks off May 29, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida before making stops in cities including Nashville, Philadelphia, New York City, Cincinnati, Toronto, Denver and more before wrapping on July 31, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

For any fans concerned that Horan's tour isn't hitting their area, don't worry just yet. "There are still a few more dates coming so if you don't see a show near you listed, stay tuned," wrote the "Slow Hands" performer on Instagram.

Presale tickets for the North American leg become available to Citi and AAdvantage cardmembers on May 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. local time, with more information available at the company's website. Additional presales will follow, and fans should check their local dates via Ticketmaster for details.

General tickets then go on sale June 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. local time, with more information available through Horan's website. VIP packages will also be available throughout the tour, and details can be found via VIP Nation.

Niall Horan's The Show Live On Tour 2024. Live Nation

See Horan's The Show Live on Tour 2024 dates below.

2/21/24 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena Belfast

2/23/24 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

2/27/24 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

3/1/24 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

3/4/24 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff International Arena

3/5/24 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

3/7/24 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto Arena

3/8/24 - Paris, FR - Zénith

3/11/24 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena

3/12/24 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

3/15/24 - Stockholm, SE - Hovet Ice Hall

3/18/24 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena

3/20/24 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

3/21/24 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum

3/23/24 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center

3/26/24 - Düsseldorf, DE - PSD Bank Dome

3/27/24 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

4/26/24 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

4/28/24 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

5/1/24 - Sydney, Australia - Quodos Bank Arena

5/3/24 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

5/29/24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Hard Rock Live

5/31/24 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/3/24 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

6/7/24 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/8/24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

6/11/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts

6/14/24 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

6/15/24 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

6/18/24 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

6/19/24 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

6/21/24 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/22/24 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/25/24 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

6/26/24 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

6/28/24 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

7/7/24 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

7/9/24 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/10/24 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/12/24 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/16/24 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

7/17/24 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

7/19/24 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

7/20/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

7/23/24 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

7/24/24 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

7/26/24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/27/24 - Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum

7/30/24 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/31/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre