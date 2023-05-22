Niall Horan Announces The Show Live on Tour 2024 — His First Headline Run in 6 Years: See the Dates

"It's been far too long and I can't wait to see your beautiful faces," wrote the Irish musician on Instagram

By
Published on May 22, 2023 05:00 PM
The Voice - Season 23
Niall Horan. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC via Getty

Get ready, Niall Horan fans — the Irish singer-songwriter is taking The Show on the road.

On Monday, the former One Direction member announced The Show Live on Tour 2024, which will see him perform his first headlining shows in six years as well as his biggest venues to date across Europe, Oceania and North America.

"There's nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they're attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives," said Horan, 29, in a press statement. "To me, that's always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting."

C2C Country To Country 2023 - Day 1
Niall Horan. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

He spoke further about the tour in a post shared to Instagram, writing, "I am beyond thrilled to announce The Show Live On Tour 2024 ! It's been far too long and I can't wait to see your beautiful faces."

The tour shares a name with his upcoming album The Show, which drops June 9 and has been preceded by the singles "Heaven" and "Meltdown."

Its European leg features dates across England, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Italy, Spain and more countries from Feb. 21, 2024 through March 27, 2024. He'll then perform four dates in Australia and New Zealand from April 26, 2024 through May 3, 2024.

The Show Live on Tour 2024's North American leg kicks off May 29, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida before making stops in cities including Nashville, Philadelphia, New York City, Cincinnati, Toronto, Denver and more before wrapping on July 31, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

For any fans concerned that Horan's tour isn't hitting their area, don't worry just yet. "There are still a few more dates coming so if you don't see a show near you listed, stay tuned," wrote the "Slow Hands" performer on Instagram.

Presale tickets for the North American leg become available to Citi and AAdvantage cardmembers on May 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. local time, with more information available at the company's website. Additional presales will follow, and fans should check their local dates via Ticketmaster for details.

General tickets then go on sale June 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. local time, with more information available through Horan's website. VIP packages will also be available throughout the tour, and details can be found via VIP Nation.

Niall Horan Announces The Show Live on Tour 2024
Niall Horan's The Show Live On Tour 2024. Live Nation

See Horan's The Show Live on Tour 2024 dates below.

2/21/24 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena Belfast

2/23/24 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

2/27/24 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

3/1/24 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

3/4/24 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff International Arena

3/5/24 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

3/7/24 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto Arena

3/8/24 - Paris, FR - Zénith

3/11/24 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena

3/12/24 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

3/15/24 - Stockholm, SE - Hovet Ice Hall

3/18/24 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena

3/20/24 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

3/21/24 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum

3/23/24 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center

3/26/24 - Düsseldorf, DE - PSD Bank Dome

3/27/24 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

4/26/24 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

4/28/24 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

5/1/24 - Sydney, Australia - Quodos Bank Arena

5/3/24 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

5/29/24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Hard Rock Live

5/31/24 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/3/24 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

6/7/24 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/8/24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

6/11/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts

6/14/24 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

6/15/24 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

6/18/24 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

6/19/24 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

6/21/24 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/22/24 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/25/24 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

6/26/24 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

6/28/24 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

7/7/24 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

7/9/24 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/10/24 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/12/24 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/16/24 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

7/17/24 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

7/19/24 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

7/20/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

7/23/24 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

7/24/24 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

7/26/24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/27/24 - Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum

7/30/24 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/31/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Related Articles
The Foo Fighters reopen Madison Square Garden on June 20, 2021 in New York City
Foo Fighters: All About the Members of the Iconic Rock Band
Josh Freese
All About New Foo Fighters Drummer Josh Freese
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's 'Broken' Piano Malfunctions on Stage After It Rained 'Like a Monsoon' During Boston Show
Katy Perry and Ellie Goulding Play With Photo Filters as Singer Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photo from American Idol Finale
Katy Perry and Ellie Goulding Play with Filters While Behind the Scenes at 'American Idol' Finale
Riley Keough poses during the Dior Cruise 2023 photocall
Riley Keough Makes First Public Appearance Since Lisa Marie Presley Trust Settlement
IAM TONGI
'American Idol' Has a New Champion! Iam Tongi Wins Season 21
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Fan Became a Security Guard for Her Eras Tour After He Was Unable to Secure Tickets
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CsMv1bBpGCs/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=9c1e4852-4ada-4b90-8197-d30c898c7fa7. Green Day/Instagram; TEMPE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 25: Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the 2023 Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park on February 25, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)
Billie Joe Armstrong Surprises Cover Band by Joining Them for Green Day Classic: Watch
Josh Freese
Foo Fighters Reveal New Drummer Josh Freese: 'Guys, Could We Just Like, I Don't Know, Play a Song'
Cher arrives at the NBC's "Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love" Birthday Special at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot
Cher Marks Her 77th Birthday with Social Media Post About Age: 'When Will I Feel Old?'
American singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain (1967 - 1994), performs with his group Nirvana at a taping of the television program 'MTV Unplugged,' New York, New York, Novemeber 18, 1993.
Kurt Cobain's Smashed, Nirvana Signed Fender Guitar Sells for Nearly $600,000 at Auction
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift Says She's 'Never Been This Happy in All Aspects of My Life' During Eras Tour Stop
Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar smile after performing onstage during the 16th annual BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 26, 2016. 2016 Bet Awards, Los Angeles, California, United States - 27 Jun 2016
Beyoncé Teams Up with Kendrick Lamar for a Surprise 'America Has a Problem' Remix
THE MASKED SINGER: Medusa; Bishop Briggs attends the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala
'Masked Singer' Winner Bishop Briggs Says Medusa Costume Helped Her Find Postpartum Strength (Exclusive)
Jade Jagger, daughter of Mick Jagger, leaves court after her arrest in Ibiza for allegedly assaulting a police officer
Mick Jagger's Daughter Jade Fined £1,250 for Resisting Arrest After Physical Altercation with Ibiza Cops: Report
G Flip and Pussycat Dolls
G Flip Says They Realized They Were Gay Upon Watching The Pussycat Dolls' 'Don't Cha' Music Video