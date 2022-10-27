Niall Horan is anticipating a big year in 2023.

The former One Direction band member made a surprise announcement on Twitter Thursday evening, revealing that he has plans to drop a third studio album and tour music festivals for it sometime next year.

"I'm back. I've got new music coming in the new year that I'm really proud of, and I appreciate you being so patient with me while I've done it," Horan told fans in the social media video.

Unlike previous album announcements, Horan, 29, didn't give any other details about a possible release date or album name.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating new music from the star following the release of his second album, Heartbreak Weather, in 2020. He previously released his debut album, Flicker, in 2017.

Fans won't have to wait long to see him on stage though, as Horan also teased in his social media video that he plans to get back on the road for multiple appearances at music festivals around the world in the near future.

"Something that I've wanted to do forever is festivals, and I've never really had the opportunity to do it," he said. "I think we will be announcing some festivals in the next couple of days and weeks and months for next year, which I'm really excited about."

Horan, who was announced as a new coach for The Voice season 23 earlier this month, said he is currently in the midst of filming for the new season, which will air next spring.

He will be joining returning coach Kelly Clarkson and incoming coach Chance the Rapper on the 23rd season of The Voice, which will mark Blake Shelton's final time as a coach on the series.

Horan ended his social media video with one last sentiment, saying, "Can't wait to see you soon... See you in the New Year."