The anticipation surrounding Niall Horan’s upcoming album just got a whole lot bigger.

On Friday, the former One Direction band member revealed the title of his second studio album will be Heartbreak Weather. It is set to be released on March 13.

“When I listen to albums, I like to listen to them start to finish. With Heartbreak Weather, I wanted to tell the story that was in my head, hopefully lead people down the storytelling lane of an album track listing versus just ‘I’m gonna skip to the next one.’ I was trying to think how I could write a different album than the usual … I wanted to write songs from different sides or from someone else looking in,” Horan said in a statement.

some news I KNOW you lovely people will want to hear. My second album is called ‘Heartbreak weather’ and is out March 13th. https://t.co/zPZPkVSIFk pic.twitter.com/XSH9JTBylP — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 7, 2020

Along with announcing the title and release date of his second album, the Irish crooner also dropped a third single and accompanying music video for new song, “No Judgement.”

The song, which conveys a charming message about accepting someone for who they are, was written by Horan — with Julian Bunetta, Tobias Jesso Jr., John Ryan and Xplicit — and finds the 26-year-old singing, “When you’re with me, no judgement / You can get that from anyone else / You don’t have to prove nothin’ / You can just be yourself.”

News surrounding Horan’s second studio album first began to circulate after he told OD Entertainment that he had “an album on the way” in June 2019.

Later that year in October, Horan dropped his song “Nice to Meet Ya” and its accompanying music video followed by the release of a second single, “Put a Little Love on Me,” in December.

Horan is set to head out on tour in support of Heartbreak Weather starting April 20 in Nashville with fellow artists Lewis Capaldi and Fletcher booked as opening acts.

Heartbreak Weather is available for pre-order now.