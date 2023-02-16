Niall Horan Announces He's Releasing His Third Album in June: 'I Couldn't Possibly Be More Happy'

Niall Horan is gearing up for his return to the music scene!

The former One Direction member, 29, announced on Instagram Wednesday that his long-awaited third studio album, titled The Show, will be released on June 9, 2023.

"I couldn't possibly be more happy," he captioned a post revealing the news. "This album is a piece of work I'm so proud of and now it's time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own."

"Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can't wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you," Horan continued. "I've missed you all so much. It's good to be back."

In a TikTok post, the "Slow Hands" crooner added that the new, upcoming music is "far and away, my favorite stuff I've ever worked on."

The Show marks Horan's much-anticipated return to music and comes over three years after his second album, Heartbreak Weather, was released in 2020. His first solo album, Flicker, was released in 2017, two years after One Direction announced its hiatus.

Although the album's release is still a few months away, fans won't have to wait long to hear their first taste of Horan's "new era" given that the LP's first single, "Heaven," drops Friday.

The star has been teasing the song on TikTok since the start of 2023, giving eager fans brief glimpses into the sound of his forthcoming record.

Horan, who is making his debut as a coach on the upcoming 23rd season of The Voice, has also shared videos on TikTok where he tests his fellow coaches on their knowledge of the single.

"I love the song," Blake Shelton replied when asked about "Heaven," though he wasn't able to recite any of the lyrics. The upcoming season marks Shelton's last as a coach on the show.

Chance the Rapper, who is also making his debut as a judge on the singing competition series, did better than Shelton, 46, reciting some of the lyrics back to Horan. "God only knows where this will go," he sang.

Kelly Clarkson, meanwhile, told Horan she likes him and his music, before she recited the lyrics back to the Irish singer. "I love the melody, I love it!" Clarkson, 40, told Horan, to which he replied, "Yes, Kelly!"

Luca Bruno/AP/Shutterstock

Horan previously told fans that new music he was "really proud of" was "coming in the new year" in a video shared on Twitter in October. He added that he appreciated how "patient" fans had been in the nearly three years since he released music.

The singer also teased upcoming performances in 2023. "Something that I've wanted to do forever is festivals, and I've never really had the opportunity to do it," he said in the video. "I think we will be announcing some festivals in the next couple of days and weeks and months for next year, which I'm really excited about."