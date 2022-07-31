NE-YO's Wife Crystal Renay Accuses Him of Cheating: '8 Years of Lies and Deception'

Crystal Renay said in an Instagram post on Saturday evening that what NE-YO does is "no longer my concern"

NE-YO's wife Crystal Renay is ending her relationship with the musician.

Renay shared a post on Instagram Saturday evening, where she alleged that the "So Sick" singer, 42, was unfaithful to her in their marriage and that the pair's years-long relationship is now over. NE-YO, on his part, said he will not comment on "personal matters."

"8 years. 8 years of lies and deception," Renay wrote in her post. "8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!"

"To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is a[n] understatement," her message continued. "To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn't. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect."

"I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache," Renay added. The couple shares 13-month-old daughter Isabella Rose, as well as sons Roman Alexander-Raj, 4, and Shaffer Chimere Jr., 6.

Renay then asked fans to refrain from sending her proof of NE-YO's unfaithfulness in her social media post.

"I ask that you all please stop sending me videos and information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern," she said. "I am not a victim."

"I'm choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can't love you the way you deserve then it's up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best," she continued.

Representatives for both NE-YO and Renay did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A day after Renay shared her post, NE-YO penned a response in a message on Twitter Sunday.

"For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums," he said. "I simply ask that you please respect me and my family's privacy at this time."

The now-estranged couple previously renewed their wedding vows in an elaborate ceremony in April 2022 in a red-themed Las Vegas soirée after originally tying the knot in 2016. After the ceremony, the couple shared numerous photos and videos from the big day on Instagram.

Shortly after the vow renewal, NE-YO sat down with People Everyday podcast host Janine Rubenstein to discuss his new music, the pandemic and how it affected his relationship with Renay.

Of his most recent album's inspiration, NE-YO told Rubenstein that a few songs speak to "the darker point" he and his wife went through — and the work that was put in to pull themselves out.

"I can honestly say we're better now than we were before it happened. We've learned to genuinely listen to each other, we've learned to slow down in a moment and really figure out whether or not the emotion that we're trying to jump to is the emotion that should be placed in that situation," he said. "These are things that require effort every single day. It's not easy."