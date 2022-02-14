New Zealand Authorities Play James Blunt to Disperse Protesters After Singer Jokes, 'Give Me a Shout'

"You're Beautiful" was blasted out over the speakers in an attempt to disperse protesters in New Zealand

Most artists are known for being able to attract a crowd, but James Blunt is hoping he can do the opposite.

After protesters gathered in the New Zealand capital of Wellington last week to rally against the country's vaccine mandates, authorities did their best to disperse the crowds by blasting songs like Los Del Rio's "Macarena" and Barry Manilow, according to the Associated Press.

British singer Blunt, 47, took note — and on Saturday, offered up his own music to help the cause on Twitter.

"Give me a shout if this doesn't work @NZPolice," wrote Blunt, who is known for his bitingly sarcastic and self-deprecating tweets.

Authorities did, in fact, heed his advice, and by Saturday morning, his 2005 No. 1 "You're Beautiful" — which, while wildly successful, remains widely mocked — was blasting from the speakers outside Parliament, according to the BBC.

While Blunt was applauded for his sense of humor, it didn't exactly work, as the protesters began singing along to both "You're Beautiful" and to "Baby Shark," which was also played in an attempt to get them to leave.

Some even responded with music of their own, namely "We're Not Gonna Take It" by Twisted Sister.

Demonstrators have been camped out on the grounds of the Parliament since Tuesday, and authorities have played music, turned on sprinklers and blasted out vaccine information trying to get them to leave, according to the AP. On Thursday, 122 people were arrested, and many were charged with trespassing or obstruction.