New York University Launches New Course About Taylor Swift for the 2022 Spring Semester

New York University's Clive Davis Institute has officially launched a brand new course on Taylor Swift for its spring semester, Variety reports.

"This course proposes to deconstruct both the appeal and aversions to Taylor Swift through close readings of her music and public discourse as it relates to her own growth as an artist and a celebrity," the course description reads, in part, according to the outlet.

Taught by Rolling Stone's Brittany Spanos, the new class delves into Swift's "music and public discourse as it relates to her own growth as an artist and a celebrity," a rep for the program told Variety. The course will tackle topics such as Swift's entrepreneurial skillset, creativity, and durability, in addition to the culture and politics surrounding Swift and "teen girlhood" within the music industry.

A request for Swift to speak directly to the class — which isn't yet listed on the curriculum page for the institute — is pending, per the report.

Spanos told Variety that teaching at the Clive Davis Institute "has been a dream of mine since I attended NYU," let alone to teach about two of her favorite subjects.

"I've been covering Taylor Swift since I began my writing career a decade ago and have been a super fan of hers for even longer," she explained, calling it "such an honor to be able to share my Swiftie expertise" with her class.

"I hope to help them rethink how to engage with one of the things world's biggest and sometimes divisive stars, in the same way Clive professors like Jason King, Vivien Goldman and Joe Levy did for me when I took their courses," she added.

Department chair and musician Jason King told Variety that adopting the course "was a no brainer," later adding that he is "excited to bring her in."

"[Spanos is] a Taylor fan but she also understands how to contextualize her culturally, and get students to think more deeply about her and her music through the lens of gender, feminism, race, and class, and other categories related to identity, and that deeper thinking is what this program is all about," King said of his former student, whom he has enjoyed watching grow as a journalist.

The Taylor Swift course runs from Jan. 26 to March 9.