New Year's Rockin' Eve Times Square Performers Announced: Duran Duran, J-Hope, New Edition and More

Ryan Seacrest will return to host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve for an 18th year

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 15, 2022 03:00 PM
New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Times Square Performers Announced: Duran Duran, New Edition, J-Hope and More
Duran Duran, j-hope. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty, YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty

Get ready to welcome 2023 with performances from some of music's biggest stars!

Duran Duran, New Edition, J-Hope of BTS and Jax will take the stage in Times Square to help ring in the new year with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Duran Duran will wrap up the year that saw them inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a medley of classics just before midnight.

New Edition, meanwhile, will perform a mix of their R&B and pop hits, including "Rub You the Right Way," "My Prerogative," "Poison," "If It Isn't Love" and "Cool It Now." The year ahead is a big one for the Boston crooners, who will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album Candy Girl in July.

Elsewhere in the night, BTS star J-Hope will take the stage for a medley of "= (Equal Sign)," "Chicken Noodle Soup" and "Butter (Holiday Remix)." The South Korean star, 28, is fresh off a headlining gig at Lollapalooza.

Viral star Jax, 26, will also sing her hits "Victoria's Secret" and "90s Kids."

Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest. Jeff Neira/ABC via Getty

Seacrest, 47, will return for the big night once again with cohost Liza Koshy, 26, by his side. Country singer Jessie James Decker is also set to join the pair in Times Square as the Powerball cohost for her fourth consecutive year.

Meanwhile, over in Disneyland Resort, there will be further celebration with cohost Ciara. The pre-taped segment will include performances by Ciara, Fitz & the Tantrums, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, Ben Platt, Aly & AJ, Halle Bailey, Tomorrow x Together, Bailey Zimmerman and Lauren Spencer-Smith. D-Nice is the cohost for L.A.

Wiz Khalifa, Finneas, Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron and Nicky Youre will perform at the L.A. Party, while Roselyn Sanchez will handle cohosting duties in Puerto Rico (where Farruko will perform).

Billy Porter will take care of the Central Standard Time countdown in New Orleans.

This year's program will honor five organizations as Culture Catalysts: The Center for Black Women's Wellness (supported by Ciara), Fund Recovery (supported by Jessie James Decker), The Sato Project (supported by Roselyn Sanchez), Silence The Shame, Inc. (supported by D-Nice) and Stonewall Foundation (supported by Billy Porter).

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest will air on Dec. 31, beginning at 8/7c on ABC.

Related Articles
Ciara, Dove Cameron and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (aka TXT)
Ciara, Dove Cameron, TXT and More Artists to Perform at Dick Clark's 2023 New Year's Rockin' Eve
Ryan Seacrest hosts the Times Square New Years Eve Celebration on December 31, 2021 in New York City.
Ryan Seacrest Hosts 18th Year of 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' as Countdown Heads to Disneyland
New Year's Rockin' Eve
Billy Porter, Ciara, Liza Koshy to Join Ryan Seacrest as Co-Hosts for' Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Jimmie Allen, Meghan Trainor, Dan + Shay and More Announced as 2022 American Music Awards Presenters
Jimmie Allen, Meghan Trainor, Dan + Shay and More Announced as 2022 American Music Awards Presenters
Avril Lavigne; Travis Barker; Big Boi
Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Big Boi and More to Perform During 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Wayne Brady, Taylor Swift, Pink
American Music Awards 2022: Everything You Need to Know About Music's Big Night
Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest Talks New Year's Eve Special amid COVID Spike, Plays Coy About Girlfriend Aubrey Paige
Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest Swaps BBQ for Bone Broth as His NYE Pre-Show Ritual: 'That Self Torture Is Great'
Cindy Crawford Rande Gerber
Celebs Celebrate Halloween, Plus the Judds, Snoop and More
Build Series Presents LL Cool J Discussing "NCIS: Los Angeles" & "Lip Sync Battle"
LL Cool J Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'
LL Cool J
LL Cool J Says It's an 'Honor' to Host and Perform at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Party in N.Y.C., Plus Machine Gun Kelly, Christina Aguilera and More
Lucy Hale; Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest Hosts 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' for 15th Year — and Reveals Surprise Connection to Co-Host Lucy Hale
Jon Hamm Jennifer Aniston
Jon Hamm & Jennifer Aniston Film The Morning Show, Plus Miles Teller, Kate Hudson and More
Jodie Turner Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Get Dinner in Malibu, Plus the Royals, Rihanna and More
Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library
George & Amal Dress Up in N.Y.C., Plus Eddie Redmayne, Lily James, MGK & Megan Fox and More