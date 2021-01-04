Swae Lee Survives Nearly Fatal Car Accident in Atlanta on New Year's Day: 'Wear a Seatbelt!'

"WE COULD HAVE BEEN DEAD EASILY," his longtime collaborator Mike Will Made-It captioned photos of the wrecked vehicle in which the pair was traveling

Things could have turned out very differently for Swae Lee (né Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown) this New Year's Day.

On Friday, the Grammy-nominated rap star (who is one half of hit duo Rae Sremmurd) and Grammy-winning producer Mike Will Made-It were involved in a serious car accident that could have taken both of their lives, according to the latter — who added that the two are grateful to have only sustained minor injuries.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Instagram that same day, Mike Will Made-It (né Michael Len Williams II), 31, shared photos of the totaled Ferrari vehicle in which they were traveling. He detailed the incident in his caption, writing: "ME & SWAE WILLY MADE IT OUT THIS MF (motherf—er) ALIVE 🙏🏾🤞🏾w [sic] JUST A COUPLE BRUISES. THANK U [sic] GOD. I'M PAYING ATTENTION TO ALL THE SIGNS. 2021, WE TURNING LEMONS TO [sic] LEMONADE ALL YEAR ... WE COULD HAVE BEEN DEAD EASILY, BUT WE MADE IT OUT WITH JUST A COUPLE BRUISES, WE [are] HERE FOR A REASON 👂🏾🥁🦾 #rip812SUPERFAST 2021NOMOREHOLDBACKS."

Photos showing Swae Lee's facial injury have been circulating online.

Image zoom Swae Lee | Credit: Christopher Polk/NBC

A rep for Swae Lee, 27, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. A rep for Mike Will Made-It could not be reached. A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department confirms that the accident took place in the Georgia city but tells PEOPLE the unit is not able to find information regarding the incident, given the limited data available.

The rap star commented on his longtime collaborator Mike's initial announcement post, writing, "It ain't [sic]our time." Fellow star Pharrell Williams was among those to like the photo set. It is unclear whether the crash was a single-car accident or if other drivers were involved and may have sustained injuries. Details regarding the time, place and potential other passengers are not available.

RELATED VIDEO: Man Who Lost Leg in Accident Accomplishes Dream of Running a 5K: 'A Very Fulfilling Moment'

Soon after the collision, Swae Lee wrote a brief public service announcement (PSA) of his own on Twitter, urging individuals to follow safety measures while driving to prevent possible injury on the road. Wrote the star, "WEAR A SEATBELT!!" He followed up with a similar tweet, writing, "F— looking cool, click that seatbelt."

On New Year's Eve ahead of the accident, the "Black Beatles" hitmaker shared a photo of himself standing in front of a yellow vehicle — possibly the one involved in the accident. He captioned his Instagram post, "Happy New Year 🎉 Turn your lemons to lemonade."