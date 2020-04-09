Image zoom Ryan Nach

One New Jersey man is behind a heartfelt new tune that pays tribute to the healthcare workers and emergency responders putting themselves on the frontlines in the battle against the coronavirus.

Producer Ryan Nach of Knock It Out Music teamed up with singers John Thomas and Kevin McCove to create “Saving Us” which dropped Wednesday. The ode thankfully pays homage to those putting their own health at risk as they continue working to keep the general public safe each day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We have been wondering how to use our voice to show appreciation for healthcare workers who are going through hell right now, so we made a song with @johnthomasmusic and @kevinmccove to say thanks,” the music video caption on Knock It Out Music’s official Instagram reads.

In addition to giving thanks within the melody, the producer writes that all proceeds from its streams will be generously donated to hospitals in the New York City area.

“Thank you doctor / Thank you nurse / You’re on the frontlines for us first,” the track begins. “You are saving us / You are saving us. Thank you EMS / Thank you cops / You’re in this war together / You won’t stop.”

RELATED: 90 Percent of Hospitalized Coronavirus Patients Have Preexisiting Conditions

Further along, the song goes, “We just want you to know / We’re thinking of you / We’re praying for you / And we hope that it all ends soon / But until then we just wanna thank you.”

As of Thursday, there are 429,264 confirmed cases nationwide and at least, 14,820 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus-related illness. A new study from the Centers for Disease Control found that the majority of people hospitalized with the coronavirus have pre-exisiting medical conditions.

Worldwide, there are now 1,502,618 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 89,915 deaths. The global number of confirmed cases topped 1 million on April 2 — the health crisis was named a pandemic on March 11.

Image zoom Healthcare worker Getty

RELATED: WHO Says 95 Percent of Coronavirus Deaths in Europe Were People Over 60 Years Old

“Saving Us” gives thanks to those who are constantly in close proximity to the virus.

In addition to the healthcare employees which also include pharmacists, many housekeeping staff, security employees, mail carriers, truck drivers, grocery retail store and fast food employees along with several others are also working to provide services to the general public amid the outbreak.

Nach, Thomas and McCove are among the musicians who are creating music to both entertain and inform listeners amid the health scare.

This week, Britney Spears put a spin on one of her most iconic songs “…Baby One More Time” to promote social distancing. Toy Story songwriter Randy Newman debuted his newest tune “Stay Away,” which creatively remind folks to stay feet apart and wash their hands frequently while tying in love bits about his wife.

Image zoom Healthcare worker and senior patient Santi Palacios/AP/Shutterstock

RELATED: 90-Year-Old New York Woman Beats Coronavirus After 13-Day Hospitalization: ‘Keep on Fighting’

Also this week during an at-home edition of The Tonight Show, Adam Sandler and Jimmy Fallon premiered their duet “Don’t Touch Grandma,” which details ways to keep grandmothers and senior citizens safe throughout the pandemic.

Last month, Nick Lachey remixed 98 Degrees’ 1999 track “The Hardest Thing” with lyrics that urge fans to self-isolate amid the outbreak.

Country star Thomas Rhett along with Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Keith Urban and Chris Tomlin joined forces on Thomas Rhett’s new song “Be a Light” which he released on his 30th birthday last week. Proceeds from the track will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund to aid musicians impacted by the coronavirus.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.