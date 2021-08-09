New Orleans Jazz Fest Canceled for Second Year in a Row as COVID-19 Cases Surge

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival was also canceled last year due to the pandemic

The 2021 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has been cancelled.

Festival organizers announced Sunday that the annual event, which typically takes place in late April and early May, has been canceled after being delayed to October, as coronavirus cases surge in the Big Easy.

"As a result of the current exponential growth of new COVID cases in the New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency, we must sadly announce that the 2021 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell, scheduled to take place October 8 -17, 2021, will not occur as planned," festival organizers said in a statement.

Jazz Fest was also canceled last due to the ongoing outbreak, with 2020 ticket holders promised at the time they could roll over vouchers to 2021. Now, organizers said that ticket holders can expect an email with more information on refunds and rollovers in hopes of the event returning next year. Meanwhile, all tickets for Oct. 13 will be refunded automatically.

"In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials, so that we can all soon experience together the joy that is Jazz Fest," Jazz Fest officials said.

Next year's festival is scheduled for its traditional timeframe, starting April 29 to May 8, 2022.

The decision to cancel the 2021 Jazz Fest comes just as New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell reintroduced a mandatory mask mandate for the city on July 30 due to the highly contagious delta variant. During a press conference, she noted that the community saw over 1,000 new positive cases within a week, calling it a "very dangerous number."

"Thanks to the delta variant, the COVID pandemic is once again raging out of control," Cantrell told the public. "We have been here before... and what was once unpreventable, today is preventable."

Following the news of Jazz Fest's cancellation for the second year in a row, the mayor tweeted that the difficult decision was the right thing to do.

"Appropriate, but really disappointing. We believe that the Jazz Fest organizers made the right call, heartbreaking though it is," Cantrell wrote. "The Delta variant has created an extremely dangerous environment— threatening the lives of our children and vulnerable populations and threatening our hopes for an economic recovery."

"The need is all the more urgent for everyone to get vaccinated, and for everyone to mask up," she added in a second statement.