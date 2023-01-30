New Marilyn Manson Accuser Files Lawsuit Claiming Years of Sexual Violence That Began at 16

A new lawsuit has been filed against Marilyn Manson by a Jane Doe, who claims she underwent years of sexual assault by the singer-songwriter.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Monday and obtained by PEOPLE, also claims that the sexual assault by the musician, born Brian Warner, began when she was 16 years old and continued into adulthood.

"This lawsuit goes beyond the named predator and targets the record labels that packaged and profited from their artist's criminal behavior, and it is an indictment of the music industry for maintaining a culture that celebrates, protects, and enables sexual predators," said attorney Karen Barth Menzies in a press release.

Jane Doe alleges she attended one of Warner's concerts and she met him after the show. The rocker, 54, then asked for her home address and phone number claiming he wanted to send her "promotional material," the complaint alleges.

Marilyn Manson. Frazer Harrison/Getty

"While on the tour bus, Defendant Warner performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon Plaintiff, who was a virgin at the time. Warner threatened Plaintiff that, if she told anyone about the abuse, he would kill her and her family," Doe claims in the complaint.

The lawsuit alleges the assault, intimidation and grooming continued for years and she became addicted to drugs and alcohol. By the time she was 18, she was still interested in the music scene.

"Jane Doe was put in touch with Chris Vrenna, drummer of [Trent] Reznor's band Nine Inch Nails. Vrenna encouraged her to move to Los Angeles and they began dating. Vrenna had a close association with Warner and was a credited member of the production team on Marilyn Manson albums before he joined the Marilyn Manson band," the complaint states.

"Jane Doe traveled to numerous cities and states, including New York. At each event, Warner and his band brought her backstage and on the bus," it continued. "During this period, Jane Doe encountered Warner virtually every day. Warner and his associates provided drugs to Jane Doe, and Warner continued to groom, harass and sexually abuse her."

Now, Jane Doe is demanding a trial by jury.

An attorney for Warner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The new lawsuit comes after actress Esmé Bianco and Warner agreed to settle the sexual assault lawsuit she filed against him and his record label on Friday, over allegations in 2021. (Two other lawsuits against Manson have since been dismissed. Manson has also filed a defamation lawsuit against Wood and her girlfriend, Ilma Gore, alleging that they fabricated sexual abuse allegations. )

"Ms. Bianco has agreed to resolve her claims against Brian Warner and Marilyn Manson Records, Inc. in order to move on with her life and career," Jay Ellwanger, Bianco's lawyer, wrote to PEOPLE in a statement.

In April 2021, Bianco, 40, became the first of the rocker's several accusers — including fellow actress Evan Rachel Wood — to file a civil suit against him. At the time, she alleged that he'd threatened to "harm her" and career if she spoke up about the abuse.

"On one occasion, Mr. Warner chased [Bianco] around the apartment with an ax, smashing holes in the walls. On another occasion, Mr. Warner cut Ms. Bianco with a Nazi knife during sex, without her consent, and photographed the cuts on her body," the complaint from Bianco read. "He then posted the photos online without her consent."

"For far too long my abuser has been left unchecked, enabled by money, fame and an industry that turned a blind eye," she wrote in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "Despite the numerous brave women who have spoken out against Marilyn Manson, countless survivors remain silenced, and some of their voices will never be heard."

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time, Manson's attorney called the actress' claims "provably false."

"To be clear, this suit was only filed after my client refused to be shaken down by Ms. Bianco and her lawyer and give in to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred," King wrote at the time. "We will vigorously contest these allegations in court and are confident that we will prevail."

Manson's lawyers say he has "vehemently denied any and all claims of sexual assault or abuse of anyone."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.