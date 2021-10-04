"Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions," Donnie Wahlberg said in a press release

New Kids on the Block to Welcome Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley on Massive 'Mixtape' Show

Take us back to the '90s!

On Monday, New Kids on the Block announced their 2022 MixTape tour, on which the iconic boy band will be joined by girl groups Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue, along with Rick Astley in a nationwide arena tour.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can't wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022," Donnie Wahlberg said in a press release. "Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions."

Wahlberg, who forms NKOTB alongside Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Danny Wood, added, "To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let's GO!"

The Grammy-nominated group went on a similar MixTape Tour in 2019 alongside Salt-N-Peppa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature. The 2019 show sold more than 650,000 tickets and grossed $53.2 million, according to a press release.

Sharing the tour news on Instagram, the band wrote, "Getting that confetti ready because we're coming to a stage near you in 2022!! 🎉 We're bringin' our friends @Saltnpepaofficial, @officialrickastley and @envoguemusic along for the ride!"

en vogue Rick Astley En-Vogue

Center: Credit: Austin Hargrave Right: Credit: Austin Hargrave

The groups will travel to 50 different cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles, New York City and Las Vegas, starting May 10, before ending their tour on July 23 in Washington, DC.

The guys of NKOTB have been masters of kicking in the nostalgia. Over the summer, the group announced a new merch line inspired by the vintage bedsheet pattern they had in the early '90s.

"The line is really inspired by the fans," Wood, 52, told PEOPLE in June. "Over the years, we've watched as they've taken those old bedsheets they had as kids and made them into dresses and jackets."

RELATED VIDEO: Jenny McCarthy Says Marriage to Donnie Wahlberg Is Still 'Exciting' 7 Years in: 'Lucky in Love'

"If you asked the five of us what we thought of those bedsheets back in the day, we would have had some expletives to describe them probably," he added. "But now when we meet fans we always hear them say to us: 'You were my first concert' and 'I used to sleep on you!' Or sometimes they'll say, 'I used to sleep on your face!' if they're trying to be extra funny. So we've now embraced things like those sheets because it's just fun for everyone."

The tour announcement also comes a few weeks after Donnie Wahlberg renewed his wedding vows with wife Jenny McCarthy on their anniversary.

"We just celebrated our 7-year anniversary. And I can't even believe that we've made it seven years," McCarthy said on the Rachael Ray Show last week. "Which is a good thing because it feels like it's only been about a year."

"Everything's still really exciting," she continued, later adding, "We're just lucky in love."

After they renewed their vows, Wahlberg shared a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram.