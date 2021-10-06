New Kids on the Block announced their tour with Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley on Monday

New Kids on the Block Tease Upcoming Tour with Nostalgic Reel: 'I'm In!'

Are you in?

New Kids on the Block released a nostalgic tour reel on Wednesday exclusively with PEOPLE, proving that all of the boys — along with Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley — are "in" and ready to head on tour. The video follows the announcement of their 2022 MixTape Tour on Monday.

The clip kicks off with a "special delivery" package labeled "MixTape Tour 2022" by band member Donnie Wahlberg — with a letter inside that reads "are you in?" and an option to mark yes or no.

New Kids on the Block Joseph McIntyre | Credit: NKOTB

The video then pans to different scenes of the band members receiving this package — including Jordan Knight who receives it while picking up his coffee in a coffee shop, Joey McIntyre meditating and having it placed on his lap, Jonathan Knight shoveling and finding it buried, and Danny Wood cooking and having it slid next to him.

The girls of Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue and Astley also receive the package.

The video then shows all of them checking "yes" on the note, while Wood, 52, says, "Hell yes," and Salt-N-Pepa ecstatically says, "We are in! Check yes!"

Once everyone signs the note as "yes," a videotape is inserted into a vintage television — and throwback reels of concerts from NKOTB and their guest performers begin to roll as they sing their greatest hits for arenas filled with screaming fans.

New Kids on the Block Donnie Wahlberg | Credit: NKOTB

On Monday, the iconic boy band made the official announcement that they had decided to go on tour again.

"We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can't wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022," Wahlberg, 52, said in a press release. "Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions."

Wahlberg added, "To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let's GO!"

New Kids On The Block Visit "Extra" New Kids on the Block | Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

The boy band went on a similar MixTape Tour in 2019 alongside Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature.

Over the summer, NKOTB announced a new merch line inspired by the vintage bedsheet pattern they had in the early '90s.

"The line is really inspired by the fans," Wood, 52, told PEOPLE in June. "Over the years, we've watched as they've taken those old bedsheets they had as kids and made them into dresses and jackets."

"If you asked the five of us what we thought of those bedsheets back in the day, we would have had some expletives to describe them probably," he added. "But now when we meet fans we always hear them say to us: 'You were my first concert' and 'I used to sleep on you!' Or sometimes they'll say, 'I used to sleep on your face!' if they're trying to be extra funny. So we've now embraced things like those sheets because it's just fun for everyone."