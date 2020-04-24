New Kids on the Block's New Video Features Cameos from Carrie Underwood, Mark Wahlberg and More

Image zoom Angel Marchini/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty

What has dancing Cookie Monsters, a napping Ken Jeong and Carrie Underwood busting a groove?

The music video for New Kids on the Block’s song “House Party,” that is!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“House Party,” which was released early Friday and features Boyz II Men, Big Freedia, Jordin Sparks and New Jersey hip-hop trio Naughty by Nature, is a timely pop anthem. It celebrates the benefits of staying at home to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with lyrics like “It’s safe inside now/We’re gonna turn the lights down/Don’t you wanna let your feelings go?”

Band members Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Jordan Knight and Danny Wood are joined by a star-studded lineup of friends in the video, which features different video clips of celebrities having fun at home.

RELATED: How Celebs Are Helping Others During the Coronavirus Pandemic

There’s Mark Wahlberg dancing with his kids in the kitchen, Carrie Underwood rocking a New Kids on the Block t-shirt and singing along to the lyrics in her bedroom, and, hilariously, comedian Ken Jeong yawning and trying to nap on his couch.

Image zoom

Other cameos include Derek Hough, Jenny McCarthy and her The Masked Singer co-panelist, Nicole Scherzinger.

One of the sweetest moments in the video comes when couple Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg (who married in 2o14) show off some impressive choreographed dance moves in matching white sweatshirts.

RELATED: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Recreate Joe Exotic Music Video: 'Quarantine Craziness!'

“House Party” is a feel-good jam, too: all net proceeds from the song will benefit No Kid Hungry, a United States-based non-profit organization working to feed vulnerable children during the pandemic.

Wahlberg and Deekay Music wrote and produced the song together entirely over FaceTime and computer apps.

“I was inspired. People need to be entertained, to feel light, to be happy. If we can do even the smallest thing to lift someone’s day, we will do that,” Wahlberg says in a press release.

He adds: “All we want to do is give back in the best way we know how.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.