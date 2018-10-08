New Kids on the Block Announce 2019 Tour with Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany and More

They’ve been hangin’ tough for three decades — and they don’t plan on stopping now.

The New Kids on the Block celebrated the 30th anniversary of their 1988 breakout album Hangin’ Tough on Sunday night with a special performance at the Apollo Theater in Harlem — and with a new tour announcement that will have the band joining forces with other pop music icons.

The MixTape Tour will see NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Danny Wood hitting the road in 2019 with ’80s music stars Tiffany and Debbie Gibson and hip hop acts Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty By Nature.

New Kids on the Block at the Apollo in Harlem, New York City on Oct. 7, 2018. Marcello Ambriz

“We’re creating a mixtape on tour every night in every city,” Wahlberg said during an appearance on TODAY Monday morning. “It’s going to be fun, happiness, emotions, tears, joy, love, most of all.” The band has previously toured with the Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men, 98 Degrees, TLC, Nelly and Paula Abdul.

The @NKOTB have a big announcement… a new tour with some special guests! #MixtapeTour pic.twitter.com/h7nmoPaxHT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 8, 2018

As part of the anniversary, the band also debuted “80’s Baby”, a new song and throwback video featuring all five acts on the tour, to the sold-out Apollo audience on Sunday — marking the first time NKOTB has performed at the legendary venue since appearing on Apollo’s famous amateur night to sing “Please Don’t Go, Girl” 30 years ago.

Marcello Ambriz

“It’s all ’80s, taking you back to the time that you love,” Salt-N-Pepa’s Cheryl James said of the new song.

“We’re celebrating our 30th anniversary of Hangin’ Tough, our 30th appearance at the Apollo and the 30th anniversary of the day we all fell in love with all you amazing fans,” said Wahlberg, who teared up as he spoke to the packed Apollo crowd.

The band confirmed Hangin’ Tough will also get a special anniversary re-issue in early 2019 with new, unreleased music. The album, which included hits “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” and “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)” — the group’s first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — was the second album released by the group in 1988.

New Kids on the Block at the Apollo in Harlem, New York City on Oct. 7, 2018. Marcello Ambriz

Kicking off May 2nd in Cincinnati, the MixTape tour will stop in 53 cities and end in Hollywood, Fla. on July 14th. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Oct. 12 at Ticketmaster.com.

See the full list of Mixtape tour dates below:

Thursday, May 2, 2019 — Cincinnati, Ohio — U.S. Bank Arena

Saturday, May 4, 2019 — Cleveland, Ohio — Quicken Loans Arena

Sunday, May 5, 2019 — Indianapolis, Ind. — Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Tuesday, May 7, 2019 — Kansas City, Mo. — Sprint Center

Wednesday, May 8, 2019 — St. Louis, Mo. — Enterprise Center

Thursday, May 9, 2019 — Nashville, Tenn. — Bridgestone Arena

Friday, May 10, 2019 — Memphis, Tenn. — FedEx Forum

Saturday, May 11, 2019 — New Orleans, La. — Smoothie King Center

Monday, May 13, 2019 — Corpus Christi, Texas — American Bank Center

Wednesday, May 15, 2019 — Houston, Texas —Toyota Center

Thursday, May 16, 2019 — San Antonio, Texas — AT&T Center

Friday, May 17, 2019 — Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center

Saturday, May 18, 2019 — Oklahoma City, Okla. — Chesapeake Energy Arena

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 — El Paso, Texas — UTEP Don Haskins Center

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 — Phoenix, Ariz. —Talking Stick Resort Arena

Thursday, May 23, 2019 — San Diego, Calif. — Viejas Arena

Friday, May 24, 2019 — Anaheim, Calif. — Honda Center

Saturday, May 25, 2019 — Las Vegas, Nev. — Mandalay Bay Events Center

Sunday, May 26, 2019 — Los Angeles, Calif. — Hollywood Bowl

Tuesday, May 28, 2019 — Bakersfield, Calif. — Rabobank Arena

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 — San Jose, Calif. — SAP Center

Thursday, May 30, 2019 — Sacramento, Calif. — Golden 1 Center

Saturday, June 1, 2019 — Tacoma, Wash. —Tacoma Dome

Sunday, June 2, 2019 — Portland, Ore. — Moda Center

Tuesday, June 4, 2019 — Boise, Idaho — Taco Bell Arena

Thursday, June 6, 2019 — Salt Lake City, Utah — Vivint Smart Home Arena

Friday, June 7, 2019 — Denver, Colo. — Pepsi Center

Saturday, June 8, 2019 — Lincoln, Neb. — Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sunday, June 9, 2019 — Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 — St. Paul, Minn. — Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 — Milwaukee, Wis. — Fiserv Forum

Thursday, June 13, 2019 — Grand Rapids, Mich. — Van Andel Arena

Friday, June 14, 2019 — Rosemont, Ill. — Allstate Arena

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 — Detroit, Mich. — Little Caesars Arena

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Friday, June 21, 2019 — Buffalo, N.Y. — KeyBank Center

Saturday, June 22, 2019 — Columbus, Ohio — Schottenstein Center

Sunday, June 23, 2019 — Pittsburgh, Pa. — PPG Paints Arena

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena

Thursday, June 27, 2019 — Philadelphia, Pa. — Wells Fargo Center

Friday, June 28, 2019 — Boston, Mass. — TD Garden

Sunday, June 30, 2019 — Uniondale, N.Y. — NYCB, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 — Newark, N.J. — Prudential Center

Wednesday, July 3, 2019 — Uncasville, Conn. — Mohegan Sun Arena

Friday, July 5, 2019 — Atlantic City, N.J. — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Saturday, July 6, 2019 — Hershey, Pa. — Hersheypark Stadium

Sunday, July 7, 2019 — Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena

Tuesday, July 9, 2019 — Charlotte, N.C. — Spectrum Center

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 — Greenville, S.C. — Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Thursday, July 11, 2019 — Atlanta, Ga. — State Farm Arena (Philips)

Friday, July 12, 2019 — Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Saturday, July 13, 2019 — Orlando, Fla. — Amway Center

Sunday, July 14, 2019 — Hollywood, Fla. — Hard Rock Event Center