New Kids on the Block honored Selena Quintanilla-Perez onstage on Monday night as their MixTape Tour rolled through the late Tejano singer’s hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas. But little did they know that her sister was in the very front row!

“Everybody put one finger to the sky,” Donnie Wahlberg told fans who packed the American Bank Center Arena. “Because not only are we deep in the heart of Texas. Tonight we are deep in the heart of Corpus Christi, home of a fallen angel from this amazing city. Let’s sing this song for her.”

With that they began playing “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” Selena’s jubilant 1994 hit, and urged the crowd to sing and dance along. However, they had no idea that Suzette Quintanilla was in the house, surrounded by numerous family members. Needless to say, she appreciated the tribute to her fallen sister, and shared a photo of the performance on social media.

“When your [sic] at a NKOTB Mixtape Tour concert and this happens!” she captioned the image, which showed Selena’s face projected onto the arena’s screens.

When the band realized that they had an extra-special VIP in the audience, they offered her a warm hug and invited her backstage for a post-show visit.

Members of New Kids on the Block pose with Suzette Quintanilla in Corpus Christi, Texas.

“When you play a concert in Corpus Christi Texas and you do a tribute to an angel — Selena — without even knowing that her wonderful sister Suzette @suzettesyld — an angel herself — is standing in the front row. Then you see her in the front row and time literally stops!” Wahlberg, 49, wrote of the serendipitous rendezvous on Instagram. “I am so humbled by this moment. So blessed to have been a part of this moment. So overwhelmed to see the love and respect that this amazing family rightfully gets in their hometown! Much love and respect to A.B. and Suzette!”

Suzette shared photos of the meeting on her own Instagram page, and thanked the band for the kind gesture.

“Crazy that I had the opportunity tonite to be taking in the MIXTAPE TOUR and out of nowhere they show mad love to SELENA💜!!! @donniewahlberg,” she wrote. “Thank You for being super sweet and having our hometown sing along to BIDI BIDI BOM BOM … truly a moment I’m definitely never gonna forget.”

New Kids on the Block aren’t the only artists to honor the slain songstress, who was gunned down by her former fan club president Yolanda Saldívar on March 31, 1995, at the age of 23. Camila Cabello, Cardi B and Kacey Musgraves all tipped their hat to the Texas icon during their performances at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo earlier this year.