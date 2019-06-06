New Kids on the Block Give Fans a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Their Tour in '80s Baby' Music Video

New Kids on the Block are bringing their MixTape tour to your home.

In the new music video for their song “80s Baby” premiering exclusively on PEOPLE, the band — comprised of members Donnie Wahlberg, Danny Wood, Joey McIntyre and Jonathan and Jordan Knight — takes fans behind the scenes of their current tour from the start of rehearsals and loading in their equipment to fans filling in to their seats and finally show time.

The music video also includes fun cameos of NKOTB’s tour mates and fellow ’80s stars Debbie Gibson, Tiffany, Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty By Nature, who are all featured on the track.

“80s Baby” was released as a single in October ahead of the tour to serve as a tribute to all the ‘80s ladies still jamming out to the beloved boy band, who’s sold more than 100 million combined records worldwide.

“I think it’s just a lot of fun,” McIntyre said in a video of the boys recording the track in the studio. “It’s a throwback, but again, it’s current and fresh.”

Producer and songwriter Lars Halvor Jensen added: “’80s Baby’ is about the original fans that have grown up with them.”

Image zoom New Kids on the Block New Kids on the Block/Youtube

The song’s groovy baseline comes courtesy of Naughty By Nature’s Kaygee.

“Kaygee played me tracks, I got inspired, started writing,” Wahlberg said. “But when he played what has now become ’80s Baby,’ I heard it and I just wanted to write to it immediately. And then putting it in front of an audience, there’s nothing like it.”

RELATED: Go Inside the Studio with New Kids on the Block as They Craft Their New Hit ”80s Baby’

Those still wanting to see the band in action are in luck because the Mixtape Tour — which is NKOTB’s biggest and best-selling tour to date — is currently underway and will wrap July 14 in Hollywood, Florida.

“Since we got back together, it’s just been amazing to see all the love from the fans, who come back to support us,” Wood told PEOPLE in March. “It’s 11 years later and we’re still doing it, still having so much fun with the fans. I’m just lucky and blessed that we got a second chance to do things again.”