Kendrick Lamar Debuts Hard-Hitting Experimental Short Film 'We Cry Together'

Kendrick Lamar mixes visuals and music in the short film We Cry Together, which features actress Taylour Paige

By
Published on September 2, 2022 11:31 AM
Taylour Paige & Kendrick Lamar in We Cry Together
Photo: YouTube

WARNING: The below video contains obscene language and depictions of domestic violence as well as sexual situations.

Kendrick Lamar is experimenting.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old rapper released a new short film, We Cry Together which seeks to blend social commentary with visuals, rapping and spoken words.

The hard-hitting film also seeks to show the deep complexities that can occur in a relationship by focusing on verbal abuse and domestic violence. It opens with the actress Taylour Paige, who plays Lamar's love interest, in a bathroom screaming at him.

"I hate you! I swear I'm not going to live like this. I swear to God," Paige says, while Lamar, who is dressed in a mechanic's shirt, sits in their living room smoking marijuana.

"Bitch always on some bull----" he says. "We can go our separate ways right now and you can move on with your life bitch."

Taylour Paige & Kendrick Lamar in We Cry Together
YouTube

In a continuous one-take shot combined with moody multicolored lighting, Lamar and Paige continue to argue back and forth while rapping with slander and curse words and addressing topics that are relevant in today's society.

At the end of their argument, they fall into each other's arms and have sex on the living room couch. The camera then pans out to show us a film set and artificial lights.

Taylour Paige & Kendrick Lamar in We Cry Together
YouTube

Despite the gritty nature of the film, Lamar's music continues to resonate with fans of all ages.

While performing in Detroit as part of his The Big Steppers Tour last month, Lamar shared a sweet interaction with a young fan in the crowd — also named Kendrick — speaking encouraging words to him from the stage and sending him home with a handwritten letter.

According to photos and videos posted to social media from the Little Caesars Arena performance, the "Humble" musician spotted a 9-year-old concertgoer holding a sign that read, "My name is Kendrick. This is my 1st concert. Can We Take a Pic."

Lamar then spoke to the fan, encouraging the child to "respect and honor" his parents, as they brought him to the concert.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Always honor them, man," said the Pulitzer Prize winner. "They brung you to your first concert. Always respect and honor them."

"You will forever be great. You're great right now. You can do whatever you wanna put your mind to, you know it? You understand that?" Lamar continued from the stage. "Little Kendrick, do what you wanna do in life."

Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar. Frazer Harrison/Getty

The young fan's father, David Stewart, shared a video of Lamar's speech to Instagram alongside the caption, "I was hoping for a picture but this was a million times better! @kendricklamar gave my son a speech."

Following his performance, Lamar wrote a heartfelt letter to the fan on the back of his sign. "Young Kendrick. Thank you for coming," began the note. "I'm glad we got to exchange energy. You are special."

He added, "Continue to manifest the great energy you possess!!! See you next time!!! Luv!!!"

The Big Steppers Tour continues its North American run, featuring opening acts Baby Keem and Tanna Leone, until Sept. 17 before moving to Europe and Oceania through Dec. 17.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Glastonbury Festival Celebs
Kendrick Lamar Talks to Young Concertgoer, Gives Him Inspiring Letter: 'You Will Forever Be Great'
LeBron James attends the premiere of Warner Bros "Space Jam: A New Legacy" at Regal LA Live on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
LeBron James Goes Viral for His Dance Moves at Kendrick Lamar Concert: 'SPECIAL Show by a SPECIAL Person'
Doja Cat , Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X Doja Cat , Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X
Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X Lead 2022 MTV VMA Nominations
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artists Selena Gomez (L) and Taylor Swift attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's Friendship Timeline
At the 1973 Academy Awards, Sacheen Littlefeather refuses the Academy Award for Best Actor on behalf of Marlon Brando who won for his role in The Godfather. She carries a letter from Brando in which he explains he refused the award in protest of American treatment of the Native Americans.
Everything to Know About the Academy's Mistreatment of Sacheen Littlefeather at the 1973 Oscars
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar Announces Long-Awaited Fifth Studio Album 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' for May Release
Nipsey Hussle; Kendrick Lamar; Kobe Bryant
Kendrick Lamar Morphs into Kanye West, Nipsey Hussle and More in 'The Heart Part 5' Music Video
onj-4
Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Fellow Entertainers After Her Death at 73: 'Thank You for the Music'
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp's Lawyers Say Verdict Isn't a Setback for Victims: 'Domestic Violence Doesn't Have a Gender'
Paul Walter Hauser On How God Led Him to Create New EP Murder for Higher as Alter Ego Signet Ringer
Paul Walter Hauser on How God Led Him to Create New EP 'Murder for Higher' as Alter Ego Signet Ringer
Courtney Love, Johnny Depp
Courtney Love Says Johnny Depp Once Saved Her from an Overdose in 1995
Black panther trailer
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Debuts Emotional First Trailer After Chadwick Boseman Death
Courtney Love, Johnny Depp
Courtney Love Backtracks on Weighing in on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial: 'I Was Wrong'
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
Witness Testifying in Johnny Depp Trial Called Amber Heard 'Jealous,' 'Crazy' on Twitter During Case
Witness Testifying in Johnny Depp Trial Called Amber Heard 'Jealous,' 'Crazy' on Twitter During Case
Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 25, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images); Amber Heard returns from recess at Fairfax County Circuit Court during a defamation case against her by ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 4, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by ELIZABETH FRANTZ / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ELIZABETH FRANTZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Issue Statements After Her Explosive Testimony