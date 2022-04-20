The documentary, narrated by the late Wham! singer before he died in 2016, will provide fans with a glimpse into Michael's personal life, including his family and romances

New George Michael Freedom Uncut Documentary Will Tell Wham! Singer's 'Complete Story' in His Own Words

Get ready to learn everything you may not know about George Michael.

A new documentary titled George Michael Freedom Uncut, narrated by the late Wham! singer before he died at 53 in 2016 and co-directed alongside his friend David Austin, will hit theaters worldwide this summer and provide fans with a glimpse into Michael's personal life, including his family and romances.

The film — set for a June 22 release, three days before the musician's birthday — serves as a follow-up to Showtime's George Michael Freedom, which premiered in 2017. "The film is George's final work," Austin said in a press statement. "Narrated by George himself, it is the complete story."

George Michael | Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Through never-before-seen firsthand footage, the documentary will let viewers into the making of Listen Without Prejudice Vol 1 as well as Michael's subsequent lawsuit against Sony Music based on accusations the record label wasn't offering its full support to the "Outside" singer's career. Also explored in the film is the musician's relationship with his first love Anselmo Feleppa, who was diagnosed with HIV and died of AIDS-related symptoms amid Michael's Sony Music legal battle in 1993.

"George Michael was an inspiring artist whose story deserves to be shared on the big screen globally," Tom Mackay, president of premium content at Sony Music Entertainment, said in a press statement. "In honour of George's birthday this June, we are thrilled to be working with David Austin and our partners at Trafalgar Releasing to bring fans unprecedented access to his extraordinary life both on and off stage."

Sony Music Entertainment will produce the documentary alongside Big Geoff Overseas Limited, and Trafalgar Releasing will distribute it. "As an artist whose music continues to resonate across generations, this event will be a fitting tribute to George's life and career, giving fans the opportunity to celebrate communally in cinemas worldwide," said Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafagar Releasing, in a statement.