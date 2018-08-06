The after party is always the place to be, and PEOPLE has an inside peek at a new film showing just that.

Launching on Netflix later this month, The After Party combines music, a young boy’s dream of stardom, and a whole lot of all-star hip hop cameos. Check out the exclusive trailer above.

The coming-of-age comedy focuses on Owen (Kyle Harvey), an aspiring rapper trying to make a record deal. When he finally gets his shot to perform and it all goes wrong, Owen becomes famous but for all the wrong reasons.

However, when his best friend (Harrison Holzer) maneuvers his way to get the two of them into the hottest after party, Owen is left with one last chance to make his dreams come true.

The After Party is directed and written by Ian Edelman, with Q, Jamie Patricof, Katie McNeill, Douglas Banker, Trevor Engelson, Jake Stein and Heather Parry serving as producers. The cast includes Kyle Harvey, Harrison Holzer, Shelley Hennig, Teyana Taylor, Jordan Rock, Amin Joseph, Andy Buckley and Blair Underwood.

The upcoming film would not be complete without the long list of rappers who appear throughout the movie.

Artists such as Wiz Khalifa and DJ Khaled act as rap role-models to Owen, and maybe even part of the reason the young rapper earns his claim to fame.

Additional cameos include French Montana, Ski Mask the Slump God, Desiigner, Pusha T, Jadakiss, Tee Grizzley, Young M.A., and more.

The After Party will go live on Netflix globally Aug. 24.