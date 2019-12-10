Netflix to Adapt Paul McCartney's High in the Clouds Children's Book into Animated Feature

Image zoom Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Netflix is reaching for the clouds.

On Tuesday, the streaming service announced it — alongside film production company Gaumont — would be adapting Paul McCartney‘s book High in the Clouds into an animated feature. Originally published in 2005, the popular children’s adventure novel by the Beatles vocalist, Geoff Dunbar and Philip Ardagh follows the story of an imaginative teenage squirrel called Wirral who finds himself pulled into a gang of teenage rebels who live high in the clouds.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix,” said McCartney in a statement. “They complement what is already an amazing team with Gaumont and we can think of no-one better to be working with to bring our film to a global audience. I’ve always loved animated films and this is a hugely important passion project for me. I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

The movie will be adapted for screen by Jon Croker (Paddington, Paddington 2, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) and directed by Oscar-nominee Timothy Reckart (Head Over Heels, The Star). McCartney will serve as a producer as well as providing original songs and music.