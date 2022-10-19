Over a year after social media was buzzing over Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler a.k.a Jxdn's relationship and their eventual split, the "madhouse" singer is clearing the air.

During an appearance on Call Her Daddy Wednesday, Barrett gave her side of the story when it came to her breakup with Hossler — and the obstacles the couple faced before getting together.

"This is a very sticky situation to talk about because I feel like there's multiple sides to every story," the 20-year-old singer told host Alex Cooper.

Before she and Hossler got together, Barrett was dating fellow TikToker Josh Richards, while Hossler was dating Mads Lewis: "We were all living in a house together and we were each going through problems in our relationships," she said.

Eventually, Hossler, 21, and Barrett started working on music together and released "La Di Die." Later, social media started buzzing when Lewis deleted her every post with Hossler. She then posted then deleted a post on Instagram to Taylor Swift's "Better Than Revenge."

After Barrett and Lewis went back and forth on social media, Richards confirmed that he and Barrett had broken up during an episode of BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards in April.

During her interview with Cooper, Barrett clarified that her relationship with Hossler developed after they released the single.

"It wasn't anything sneaky. I felt like I just let my heart take control and it was not the best timing. But I don't regret anything," Barrett said.

She also opened up about how her border personality disorder came into play — and because she was spending so much time with Hossler, she said, "My brain attached itself to Jaden. I would do anything at that moment to make it work."

In the end, however, she said it was difficult to maintain their relationship with the drama that came before it.

"It was something that made me really upset because at the time, I thought it was doing something that would make me happy. But at the same time, I had the whole world calling me a slut and a backstabbing bitch and a homie hopper and a home wrecker. It was very frustrating."

"We got to experience such amazing things together," Barrett added. "I wouldn't regret it. It was just — everyone already had something to say about it and us and as much as we wanted to not let things affect us, it did."

She concluded, "It was an us against the world type thing, and that got hard when we were both struggling personally."

Barrett also addressed rumors that he cheated.

"Not physically. I don't think. And I don't blame him for anything because at the time, I wasn't the best person in a relationship because I was struggling so much," she said.