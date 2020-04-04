Real Housewives of Atlanta Star NeNe Leakes Teases Her New Song 'Come and Get This, Hunni'

Image zoom NeNe Leakes/instagram

NeNe Leakes is getting into the music scene!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, previewed a snippet of her upcoming song “Come and Get This, Hunni” in an Instagram video shared on Friday, captioning the tease, “Imma show you how to get to the money HUNNI April 12th the whole track drops! The number 1 housewife PERIODT.”

In the clip, Leakes can be seen dancing to the track while in the recording studio with rapper Lady Luck, who is also featured on the song.

“#Unmatched #bossbitch #thethreat #mynamecarryweight #headbitchincharge #immablowyourheadoff,” she wrote in the caption.

Leakes first announced the track in an Instagram post on Thursday, sharing what appears to be cover art for the song along with the few bars of the tune.

“YOU BITCHES COULD NEVA HUNNI. I can’t turn yo plums into a peach! You should’ve performed #nowbowalittlelower I WEAR THE CROWN YOU WEAR A TIARA,” she wrote.

The Bravo star also captioned the post with the hashtags “This is the house I built,” “HBIC,” “The threat,” “I’m coming for you bitches,” “Good skin,” Guns loaded” and “The fab 50 club.”

While it’s unclear who is the inspiration behind the song, Leakes has been vocal against some of her RHOA costars this year.

Last month, Leakes didn’t mince words when she was asked about castmate Kenya Moore, who announced to PEOPLE exclusively in September that she was separating from husband Marc Daly after two years of marriage.

“It’s karma,” Leakes told PEOPLE. “What goes around, comes around, and Kenya had this coming.”

The reality star said of Moore, “She has interfered with other girls on this show’s relationships. Years ago, when [Phaedra Parks] was married to [Apollo Nida], Kenya was playing around with the whole situation. And then this year, she brings another woman in front of [Tanya Sam], saying that Tanya’s man [Paul Judge] cheated, trying to do something to their relationship. Plus, she had discussed me and my relationship in the past. So now that your relationship has crumbled? Good. You deserved it.”

“I don’t feel sorry for her at all,” she continued. “When you did things like that, it’s very difficult for someone to feel anything but happy. You got yours.”

Leakes also told PEOPLE in March that she looks forward to confronting some of her castmates in the upcoming season 12 reunion.

“These girls … they’re gonna get it, let me tell you,” she said. “This isn’t a threat, it’s a promise.”

“And I’m going to be beat from head to toe while I do it, sitting there with a full face, wig, dress, high heels this tall, looking fabulous, and tearing the house down,” she adds. “I’m going to get these girls and do it very good and walk right on out and sleep just fine. Is my money in my account? Thank you. The queen is here, you can never wear the crown. They’re all wearing tiaras.”