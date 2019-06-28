Hitmakers TLC, Nelly and Flo Rida are ready to hit the stage together this summer with their throwback tracks!

Ahead of their cross-country summer tour, the hit-making artists made some confessions in a PEOPLE exclusive clip of LiveNation’s concert confessions.

“He gave me the inspiration to add some melody to my style,” says Flo Rida, 39, about Nelly’s influence on his own music.

“He has a cute little grilled cheese,” says Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas about the “Ride Wit Me” singer.

In the video, Nelly, 44, gushes about the TLC girls, saying their music was about “being an assertive woman, knowing what you want.”

“I don’t know a guy at that time that wasn’t in love with TLC,” Nelly adds about the group, originally comprised of T-Boz, 49, Chilli, 48, and the late Left Eye. “They were strong, independent and they sounded dope.”

“They can just take off their shirt and—,” Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins says before imitating a yell. “Everybody goes crazy,” Chilli adds.

“We gotta be up there sweating and dancing across the stage and doing almost the hammer dance, everything,” T-Boz laughs.

Image zoom Flo Rida, T-Boz, Chilli and Nelly Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nelly cited “Low” as his favorite song by Flo Rida while T-Boz and Chilli said they loved both “Low” and “Wild Ones.”

“I recall meeting Sia for the first time,” Flo Rida says about collaborating with the Australian singer in 2012. “Walking into the studio and just hearing her voice, I just fell to the ground like, ‘If this record comes out, I just know it’ll be a chart-topper.’”

And it was. The song was certified five times platinum in the United States and ended up being No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“He took what was going on to a whole other level,” Nelly adds about the “Low” singer.

Nelly had some of his own confessions to make. Though his journey to fame accelerated after the release of his album Country Grammar, he says he had to beg his label to let the album’s namesake be his first-ever single.

Image zoom Chilli and T-Boz Noel Vasquez/Getty

“It wasn’t supposed to be my first single. My label actually wanted to go with ‘E.I,’” he confesses. “’Country Grammar’ was something I campaigned for almost like a little brat spinning on the floor kicking my fight.”

For TLC, the girls hope to leave a lasting legacy — 25 years after they dropped album Crazysexycool.

“I would like for us to be remembered for saving lives or making a difference,” says T-Boz. “Even songs like ‘No Scrubs,’ we bring it across in a way that’s not preachy but you get a deep message through it all.”

Tickets for TLC, Flo Rida and Nelly’s “energetic” summer tour are on sale now. The tour kicks off on July 23.