Nine months after prosecutors declined to file charges against Nelly after a woman accused him of rape last October, the sexual assault lawsuit that was subsequently filed against the rapper by his accuser has been dropped.

“Both parties have mutually agreed to drop the lawsuit. No settlement or money changed hands,” Nelly’s lawyer Scott Rosenblum told PEOPLE in a statement.

The woman will not be able to re-file the lawsuit in the future.

However, the accuser’s attorney, Karen Koehler, disputed Rosenblum’s claim that no money changed hands between the pair, calling that information “false” in a statement to The Blast.

After prosecutors dropped the case last year, the woman filed a lawsuit against Nelly for sexual assault and defamation, according to the outlet. Nelly, 43, went on to counter-sue.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office previously told PEOPLE the decision was made to drop the case after the woman who accused Nelly of sexually assaulting her on his tour bus in Washington told investigators she did not want to testify in court or help with the investigation.

In a letter obtained by The Blast last October, Koehler — who identified her client as a 21-year-old college student — said that the woman “cannot handle” the “horrible things” that were said since she accused the hip-hop star of the alleged rape, and that she “wants this to end.” It is also mentioned that the detectives handling of the case didn’t ensure the woman’s privacy.

Following Nelly’s release from police custody last October, a rep for the rapper told PEOPLE via a statement from his lawyer that the woman’s claims were “a completely fabricated allegation” and that they are confident he would not be charged.

“Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness,” Rosenblum said in a statement. “I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”