Nelly Calls Himself the ‘Black Tom Brady’ on New Song with Florida Georgia Line

Nelly and Florida Georgia Line have another genre-bending tune on their hands.

On Friday, the rapper, 45, and the country duo — comprising Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley — debuted their new collaboration "Lil Bit," which comes seven years after the artists joined forces for 2013's chart-topping "Cruise" remix.

"And she said, 'Take me to the country/ Show me where you from'/ I said, 'Shawty, you gon' love me/ And we gon' have some fun'/ I bring out my big wheel/ And you can climb on up/ Girl, I think you a big deal/ Now show your boy some love/ Huh, just a lil' bit," they croon together.

Elsewhere in the song, the singers reference the "new town road" (referring to Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road"). Nelly also himself the GOAT and refers to the Tampa Bay quarterback.

"I'm the Black Tom Brady in this, I'm the GOAT now (Haha) / Shawty, I'm so up / New Orleans out to SoCal," Nelly raps.

Image zoom Nelly with Florida Georgia Line in 2013 Ed Rode/Getty

Nelly, who's currently competing on Dancing with the Stars, recently teased his upcoming album to Entertainment Tonight, explaining that there will be country influences throughout.

"Basically, it's not a country album, but it's country-influenced. I've had a lot of great success in all formats of music, and country's been one that has accepted me and shown me a lot of love," he said last month.

"Whether it's been my song ['Over and Over'] with Tim McGraw back in '04, or my song with Florida Georgia Line 'Cruise' that did unbelievable," added Nelly. "So here I get a chance to maybe tap a little bit more into that sound but bring my own Nelly flavor with this EP."

Back in 2017, Nelly told PEOPLE what it was like touring with Florida Georgia Line, Backstreet Boys and Chris Lane for the Smooth Stadium Tour. Their camaraderie backstage extended beyond their vastly different music genres, he said.