Nelly Speaks Out About 'False Allegations' Made in New Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Against Him

Rapper Nelly is speaking out after a woman filed a new lawsuit against him on Thursday claiming that he sexually assaulted her after one of his British concerts last year.

The woman, who filed as Jane Doe, says that the rapper masturbated in front of her multiple times after his show in Essex in December 2017, according to TMZ. Nelly (real name Cornell Haynes Jr.) has been under criminal investigation by Essex police since February after the woman first came forward with the claims.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’ve been quiet for some time,” Nelly, 44, tells PEOPLE in a statement. “But these baseless allegations hurt more than just me. The truth will come out, and I will be vindicated.”

“These types of false allegations undermine real claims of sexual abuse/harassment by real victims,” he continues.

RELATED VIDEO: Rapper Nelly Denies That He Sexually Assaulted a Woman While on Tour After Early Morning Arrest

In the documents obtained by TMZ, the woman alleges that Nelly asked her to stay behind and talk after she and her friends paid for a photo with him at a meet-and-greet. According to Jane Doe, Nelly then brought her into a private room where he masturbated in front of her and forced himself on her without consent.

The woman also claims that after she rebuffed his advances, Nelly got aggressive and clenched his fist. When she asked if he was going to hit her, he responded: “No I’m just frustrated. I’m not used to not getting my way, just do it.”

Nelly’s girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, is also named in the lawsuit and being sued for defamation because she released a statement on Instagram in January saying the anonymous woman’s claims were false because she was “at those venues, in the dressing rooms, and on that tour bus” during the date the alleged incident occurred.

Nelly, though, says that bringing Jackson into this is “unfair and goes too far.”

“Shantel has been through enough,” he says in the statement. “I am a father to a beautiful strong woman. I was raised by a strong single woman. I love them all very much.”

The alleged incident occurred just two months after another woman, Monique Greene, claimed Nelly raped her on his tour bus in October 2017 after a concert in Washington. Nelly was subsequently arrested on suspicion of rape, but prosecutors dropped the case after Greene refused to testify and did not file any charges.

After prosecutors dropped the case, Greene filed a lawsuit against Nelly for sexual assault and defamation. Nelly went on to countersue.

“I own my actions and take responsibility for my conduct with Monique Greene,” he says. “We had CONSENSUAL sex after meeting in a club. Period. I have been living in the limelight for my entire adult life. I have had zero allegations or issues in the past. I knew better! And for that I had to deal with the repercussions of my poor choice. I am repairing the trust that I broke with Shantel, I have apologized to my family and friends for the embarrassment I have caused them. And, I am committed to be a better man.”

“Monique [Greene] pursued civil legal action against me, when no criminal charges were filed or pursued,” he continues. “I responded with civil claims of my own against her. Ultimately, we both agreed to dismiss our claims against each other.”

RELATED: Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Nelly Dropped: ‘No Settlement or Money Changed Hands,’ Says Lawyer

Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, told PEOPLE in a statement at the time that “both parties have mutually agreed to drop the lawsuit. No settlement or money changed hands.”

However, the accuser’s attorney, Karen Koehler, disputed Rosenblum’s claim that no money changed hands between the pair, calling that information “false” in a statement to The Blast.

Now, Nelly alleges that the same lawyer who represented Greene has filed the Jane Doe lawsuit in question.

“I do NOT plan on walking away quietly,” he says. “I have to speak up for my family and for the real victims strong enough to come forward and face people that have actually assaulted them.”

He adds: “I want to thank Shantel, my family, friends, and fans that have stood next to me through all of this, and know my real character.”