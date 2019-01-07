Neil Young Writes Touching Tribute to Ex-Wife Pegi Young Following Her Death from Cancer

Neil Young is paying tribute to his late ex-wife, musician Pegi Young, who died of cancer last week.

In a post on on his personal website, the singer posted lyrics from his song “Such a Woman,” which was inspired by Pegi.

“You are such a woman to me / And I love you / Our love will live / Until the end of all time,” read the beginning of the lyrics. “No one else can kill me like you do / No one else can fill me like you do / And no, no one else can feel our pain.”

After the lyrics, the singer left a sweet note praising his ex-wife: “Thanks Pegi, for being such a wonderful mother to our children. You live on inside of them and the many you have touched. 01-05-19.”

Pegi died on Jan. 1 at the age of 66, one year after she was diagnosed with cancer.

“With great sadness, we confirm that on Jan. 1, after a year-long battle with cancer, Pegi Young — mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, musician, activist and co-founder of the Bridge School — passed away surrounded by her friends and family in her native California,” a statement from Pegi’s Facebook page read.

“We request that the families’ privacy be respected at this time.”

Four years ago, Neil filed for divorce from Pegi after 36 years of marriage. The former couple wed in 1978. Pegi and Neil had two children together — son Ben and daughter Amber.

The parents rallied to the aid of their son, Ben, who suffers from cerebral palsy. After they failed to find a school that met their son’s needs, Pegi helped found the Bridge School, and they continued to raise funds for the school each year, holding benefits and inviting their star friends to perform to help students who battled similar severe physical impairments, according to Rolling Stone.

In addition to her work on the Bridge School, Pegi was also known for her music career.

In 2007, Pegi released a self-titled solo LP and went on to release albums Foul Deeds (2010), Bracing for Impact (2011), Lonely in a Crowded Room (2014) and Raw following her divorce.