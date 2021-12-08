Daryl Hannah will soon direct her husband in Barn, a documentary about the making of his upcoming album of the same name

Neil Young Says He and Daryl Hannah Enjoyed 'Just a Little' Downtime in Lockdown Before Returning to Work

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 15: Daryl Hannah and Neil Young attend the "Paradox" Premiere 2018 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Paramount Theatre on March 15, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW)

Neil Young and Daryl Hannah didn't let lockdown keep them from staying busy.

Young, 76, told Rolling Stone that he and Hannah, 61, enjoyed "just a little bit of downtime" together in quarantine before their restless creativity pulled them in other directions.

"We could put aside time for each other and do things together, but she's very creative and she has a lot to do, too," he said. "So we just do these things."

One of those "things" for the "Heart of Gold" singer was his forthcoming album Barn, which he recorded with Crazy Horse in June in an old barn they spent nine months restoring in the Rockies.

Accompanying the album is a making-of documentary of the same name, which was directed by Hannah, Young's wife of three years.

"She's just a natural. She's wanted to do films since she was old enough to wear sneakers," he said of his wife's talents. "I mean, she just loves it. She's incredibly talented and connected. She gets moved by the music and gets really involved."

The Splash actress previously directed Young in the 2018 musical film Paradox, which served as her directorial debut. The couple tied the knot in July 2018 after four years of dating.

"Neil's biggest passion in life is the environment. Daryl is the exact same," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They bonded over their activism."

Though Young has released more than 40 studio albums over the years, he told Rolling Stone that he has no plans to take it easy anytime soon — and that he's already planning on making another record, as soon as he figures out where to record it.