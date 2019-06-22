Image zoom Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Neil Young honored his longtime manager, Elliot Roberts, who died on Friday. He was 76.

Young, 73, posted a touching tribute to his friend and manager of over 50 years on Saturday on his website, celebrating the man whom he says was central in maintaining his decades-long career in the music industry.

“My friend for over 50 years, Elliot Roberts, has passed away. We are all heartbroken, but want to share what a great human being Elliot has been. Never one to think of himself, he put everyone else first,” the singer wrote. “That’s what he did for me for over fifty years of friendship love laughter, managing my life, protecting our art in the business of music. That’s what he did.”

Young continued, “He was devoted to each of his kids from the very beginning. He would fly halfway around the world just to see his family for one day. That’s just the way he loved them. He was so happy with his soul-mate Dana. No matter where I was in the world, no matter his other obligations, he was always by the side of the stage as much as he could be.”

Young remembered his close friend’s humor, adding, “Elliot was the funniest human being on earth with his uncanny wit and a heart filled with love. You never knew what he was going to say, but almost always a laugh was coming.”

The two-time Grammy winner added, “He was my best friend in the world for so many years, and he was so happy for me and the life I found, with Daryl, my wonderful wife and soul sharer.”

Roberts, born Elliot Rabinowitz in 1943, also managed the careers of Joni Mitchell, the Eagles, Tom Petty, the Talking Heads and Devo. Young praised Roberts for his business-savvy nature and how he always put his clients first as a manager.

“Elliot loved making deals for all of us, saving our publishing rights, ensuring we were treated well, helping book our concerts, as well as booking the Bridge Concert with Marsha Vlassic from the very beginning for over 30 years. He made it happen,” Young said. “This world is forever changed for me, for all who knew him and loved him. His memory shines with love.”

“Elliot Roberts was the greatest manager of all time. See you at the gig, Elliot,” Young finished the tribute.

Roberts cause of death was not immediately revealed.