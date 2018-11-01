Neil Young has confirmed he’s a married man — and he’s speaking his mind about politics while doing it.

On Wednesday, the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young musician released the official live video of his band’s song “Ohio” to his website. Along with the video, Young, 72, wrote a heartfelt post vocalizing his support for gun control, just days after a shooter killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

As part of the politically-charged message, Young slyly mentioned that his wife, Daryl Hannah, helped him create the emotional video.

” ‘Ohio’ was written back in 1970 after seeing the cover of a magazine with a young girl kneeling beside her fallen friend,” he began the post. “When the National Guard murdered four students at Ohio’s Kent State University for protesting the Vietnam War, it was a pivotal moment in our history. It was a pivotal moment for me.”

RELATED: Did Daryl Hannah and Neil Young Get Secretly Married? Cryptic Messages Fuel Rumors

“Today we see what we have become,” he continued. “With no real laws protecting us from guns, and with politicians supporting the NRA because the NRA supports them, we are not well represented.”

“Today’s students are brave, demanding change in violent times,” Young added. “We stand with them. They are us. We are them. This has been going on for far too long. My wife Daryl and I put this video together for you to reflect on.”

He finished the post by urging his fans to go out and vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

“Support the students. Support our children. They want protection. Not more guns,” the singer wrote. “Give us common sense gun laws that protect our people, in schools, in places of worship, in the workplace and on the streets. VOTE.”

Neil Young and Daryl Hannah Agostino Fabio/GC Images

RELATED: Inside Daryl Hannah and Neil Young’s ‘Intimate’ Wedding Ceremony on Yacht

At the end of August, PEOPLE reported that Young and Hannah, 57, appeared to have tied the knot in two wedding ceremonies — the first on his yacht in Washington on July 27 and the second in California alongside 100 guests on Aug. 24.

The union marks Young’s third marriage. The former Buffalo Springfield singer was married to first wife Susan Acevedo from 1968-70, and then was married to Pegi Young for 36 years before divorcing her in 2014, the same year he began dating Hannah.

As for the actress, she has dated high-profile stars like John F. Kennedy Jr. and Jackson Browne in the past, but has never been previously married.

RELATED VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Impersonates Neil Young … with Neil Young

Though they’ve kept their relationship mostly private, Young gushed about his partner during an interview to promote their movie Paradox, in which Hannah directed Young.