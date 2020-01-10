Neil Peart, Drummer and Lyricist of Rush, Dies at Age 67

Image zoom Neil Peart Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty

Neil Peart has died. He was 67.

The legendary drummer and lyricist of Rush died on Tuesday, his bandmates Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, both 66, confirmed in an emotional tweet on Friday afternoon.

“It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer (Glioblastoma),” the band wrote in a statement on Twitter.

“We ask that friends, fans, and media alike understandably respect the family’s need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time,” they said.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famers also encouraged fans to make charitable donations towards the fight against cancer in their beloved bandmate’s honor.

“Those wishing to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil’s name. Rest in peace brother,” the band concluded.

RELATED: Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2019

Neil Peart September 12, 1952 – January 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/NivX2RhiB8 — Rush (@rushtheband) January 10, 2020

Peart is survived by his wife Carrie Nuttall, whom he wed in 2000, and his daughter Olivia. He lost his 19-year-old daughter Selena in August 1997. Shortly after, Selena’s mother and his partner of 23 years at the time, Jackie, died of terminal cancer. Following her death, Peart considered himself retired from the band and embarked on a solitary cross-country road trip.

Over the course of his decades-long career, Peart became known as one of the greatest drummers in rock history. He joined Lee and Lifeson in 1974 to form a dynamic trio.

Image zoom Rush Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty

Peart’s drum solo in their hit song “Tom Sawyer” is just one example of the unique sound he produced in each track.

Throughout his career, the musician also released a number of books including Ghost Rider: Travels on the Healing Road and Far and Away: A Prize Every Time.

Peart embarked on his final tour with Rush in 2015.