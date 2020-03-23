Neil Diamond Transforms 'Sweet Caroline' into Coronavirus PSA: 'Don't Touch Me / I Won't Touch You'

Neil Diamond has put a new spin on his classic song amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, Diamond, 79, uploaded a video to his official Twitter account where he sat before a fireplace as he addressed fans watching the video.

“Hi everybody, this is Neil Diamond, and I know we’re going through a rough time right now, but I love ya, and I think maybe if we sing together, well, we’ll just feel a little bit better. Give it a try okay?,” he shared before he began to strum his guitar and sing the well-known lyrics to his 1969 smash hit, “Sweet Caroline.”

As he progressed through the song, he then got to the reworked coronavirus-inspired chorus, singing, “Hands / Washing hands / Reaching out / Don’t touch me, I won’t touch you,” before finishing the rest of the song.

Stay safe out there! “Hands… washing hands..” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/QaRB1qZshp — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) March 22, 2020

The singer-songwriter also shared a tweet the day prior, celebrating those at the front line of the current health pandemic.

“Thank you healthcare workers, first responders, supermarket employees, food service and utility workers, delivery drivers and everyone out there who is on the frontlines to keep everyone safe. We applaud you!!!” he tweeted.

Diamond is just one of the many musicians who have used their hit songs to inspire people to practice good hygiene during these uncertain times.

After the CDC recommended washing hands thoroughly for 20 seconds, or about the time it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” twice, many artists came forward about using their own songs to sing along to their hand washing.

The Killers’ frontman Brandon Flowers posted a video to the bands official Twitter account of himself singing their 2003 hit “Mr. Brightside” as other artists followed suit.

Mariah Carey and Gloria Gaynor , have also taken part in using their own songs to sing along to their hand washing.

Gaynor made a TikTok to demonstrate how to scrub one’s hands most efficiently while singing along to her hit 1978 song “I Will Survive,” while Carey later did the same alongside her 8½-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott, sharing a TikTok video on Friday morning that shows the trio washing their hands to the tune of her ’90s “Fantasy (Bad Boy Remix)” collaboration with late rapper O.D.B.

