Neil Diamond Sells Entire Music Catalog, Including 110 Unreleased Songs, to Universal Music Group

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but artists have been unloading their catalogs for hundreds of millions of dollars in recent months

Neil Diamond's prolific song catalog, which includes hits like "Sweet Caroline" and "Cracklin' Rosie," has found a new home at Universal.

Universal Music Group has acquired the singer-songwriter's entire catalog and master recordings, including 110 unreleased tracks, an unreleased album and archival long form videos, the company announced Monday.

"After nearly a decade in business with UMG, I am thankful for the trust and respect that we have built together and I feel confident in the knowledge that Lucian [Grainge], Jody [Gerson], Bruce [Resnikoff], Michelle [Jubelirer] and the global team at UMG, will continue to represent my catalogue, and future releases with the same passion and integrity that have always fueled my career," Diamond said in a statement.

The Grammy winner, 81, has had a relationship with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) for several years, and the company has served as his publishing administrator since 2014.

Diamond's legendary career includes more than 130 million albums sold, a 2011 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and hits made famous both by him —"Sweet Caroline," "Solitary Man"— and by others, like "Red Red Wine," "I'm a Believer" and "You Don't Bring Me Flowers."

He retired from touring in 2018 after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, but briefly returned to the stage in March 2020 to perform at a benefit in Las Vegas.

"Neil Diamond is by definition, a truly universal songwriter. His immense songbook and recordings encompass some of the most cherished and enduring songs in music history," Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, said in a statement. "Through our existing partnership, we are honored to have earned his trust to become the permanent custodians of his monumental musical legacy."

The deal also means that any future releases from Diamond — who has a Broadway show called The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise opening soon — will be with UMG.

