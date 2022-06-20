Neil Diamond Makes Rare Appearance to Lead 'Sweet Caroline' Singalong at Fenway Park

Neil Diamond retired from touring in 2018 following his diagnosis with Parkinson's disease

Singer-songwriter Neil Diamond performs "Sweet Caroline" during the eighth inning between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 18, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Neil Diamond delivered a "sweet" performance during Saturday's Boston Red Sox game.

The legendary singer-songwriter, 81, made a rare appearance at Fenway Park and led the crowd in a rendition of his iconic song, "Sweet Caroline."

Wearing a Boston Red Sox jacket and baseball hat, Diamond serenaded the crowd with the song, which plays during the eighth inning of Red Sox home games.

In the video, Diamond is seen reaching his hand out to the crowd as he sings and turns the microphone out so everyone could call back "bam, bam, bam."

Despite the uplifting performance, the Red Sox ultimately lost Saturday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals 11-2.

According to Rolling Stone, this was not the first time Diamond had performed the song at Fenway. The singer sang the tune at the Green Monster both in 2010 and again in 2013, just days after the Boston Marathon bombings.

The appearance was a rare one for fans as Diamond retired from touring in January 2018 following a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease.

At the time, Diamond had already completed dates in North America and Europe on his 50 Year Anniversary World Tour, but had to cancel the third leg of the tour, with dates in Australia and New Zealand.

"It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years," Diamond said at the time. "My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows."

He went on to explain that the onset of the Parkinson's disease had "made it difficult to travel and perform on a large-scale basis." But he also made it clear that Parkinson's would not stop him from "writing, recording and development of new projects"