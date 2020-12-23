Neil Diamond Hosts Heartwarming Virtual 'Sweet Caroline' Singalong to Bring Joy amid Pandemic

"2020 has been a tough year for everyone," the video introduction reads. "So, we wanted to bring people together [in] the best way we knew how, through music"

Neil Diamond is already in the Christmas spirit after successfully rallying countless, fun-filled individuals to join him in a virtual, holiday carol presentation.

On Monday, Diamond, 79, premiered a joyful video that captured a global singalong in which crooners recorded themselves harmonizing his hit 1969 song "Sweet Caroline" safely from inside their homes. The montage opened with a message about the trying year that should have been celebrated as the momentous turn of the decade. Instead, the year has been overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"2020 has been a tough year for everyone," the video introduction reads. "So, we wanted to bring people together [in] the best way we knew how: Through music to inspire people to come together. We challenged fans all around the world to sing along to 'Sweet Caroline.'" The sweet broadcast featured singers of all ages and backgrounds.

Each person recorded their own segment in which they sang the timeless single. Their clips were then compiled into one massive video. Last month, the country star released his new album, Neil Diamond with The London Symphony Orchestra, Classic Diamonds.

This isn't the first time Diamond has used his fan-favorite tune in a creative, coronavirus-inspired way. In March, just one week after the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic, the country music legend transformed his smash hit into a COVID-19 safety protocol PSA.

"Hi everybody, this is Neil Diamond. I know we're going through a rough time right now, but I love ya," he began in the video he posted on Twitter. "I think maybe if we sing together, we'll feel a little bit better. Give it a try okay?"

Stay safe out there! "Hands... washing hands.. 🎶" he wrote in the tweet. For his revamped chorus, Diamond sang the lyrics, "Hands / Washing hands / Reaching out / Don't touch me, I won’t touch you."