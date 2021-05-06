NEEDTOBREATHE recorded their eighth studio album while they were "quarantined in a house in the middle of nowhere for three weeks" in Tennessee, they tell PEOPLE

Watch NEEDTOBREATHE's 'Into the Mystery' Music Video from New Album — Recorded While in Quarantine

After an unprecedented 2020, NEEDTOBREATHE is now taking fans Into the Mystery.

On Thursday, the band revealed the title track/lead single — "Into the Mystery" — for their forthcoming album of the same name, which was recorded in just three weeks while they all quarantined together in a Tennessee house last September amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're so excited to be starting this new chapter for Into The Mystery — our 8th studio album," the band, comprised of Bear Rinehart (vocals, guitar), Seth Bolt (bass, vocals), Josh Lovelace (keys, vocals), Randall Harris (drums) and Tyler Burkum (guitar), tells PEOPLE.

"The music video gives just a small glimpse into our crazy plan to make an album — during COVID — quarantined in a house in the middle of nowhere for three weeks. We have a bunch of surprises in store for our fans for later this year … but for now we hope people enjoy this small glimpse of 'Into The Mystery,'" the band adds.

The music video, shared exclusively by PEOPLE, was filmed at the historic house-turned-recording studio that the bandmates rented for nearly a month and features a series of Polaroids that the musicians took throughout the process of recording the album.

Needtobreathe L-R: Seth Bolt (bass, vocals), Josh Lovelace (keys, vocals), Randall Harris (drums), Bear Rinehart (vocals, guitar) and Tyler Burkum (guitar) | Credit: David O’Donohue

Just weeks after releasing Out of Body (the 2020 album's tour was canceled due to COVID), NEEDTOBREATHE quietly retreated to the house and began working on songs that frontman Rinehart, 40, wrote during the global pandemic.