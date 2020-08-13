Watch NEEDTOBREATHE's New (and Super Catchy!) 'Hang On' Music Video

To celebrate their forthcoming album's release, NEEDTOBREATHE will be hosting an "immersive concert experience" on Aug. 28

NEEDTOBREATHE fans only need to "hang on" a little while longer — new music is on its way!

In advance of their forthcoming album, Out of Body — set for release on Aug. 28 — the band has made a five-part music video series, the first of which PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

The "Hang On" video features Bear Rinehart, Seth Bolt and Josh Lovelace performing the catchy tune, which will be included on their seventh studio album.

"We worked with longtime collaborator and friend Jared Hogan on a five-part music video series for our new album Out of Body. We feel like we captured something that illustrates the story from this album (over two days in the middle of a pandemic), and we’re looking forward to unveiling the other videos in the next few weeks," the band tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom Seth Bolt, Bear Rinehart and Josh Lovelace Brett Warren

To celebrate the album's release day, Rinehart, Bolt and Lovelace will be streaming an "immersive concert experience, live from the band’s studio." (For information and to purchase tickets, click here.)

The release of Out of Body comes nearly four months after Bo Rinehart (Bear's brother) announced that he had "decided to step away" from the band in a statement from NEEDTOBREATHE.

"We care deeply about Bo. His active involvement in this band doesn't change that," they said in a portion of the statement. "His vision and heart have played a major role in every aspect of who NEEDTOBREATHE is and his impact will be felt for the life of the band."