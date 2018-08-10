NEEDTOBREATHE Kick Off Tour with Surprise 'Forever on Your Side' Video Release: Watch Here

NEEDTOBREATHE begin their 37-city headlining Forever on Your Side Tour Friday — and are kicking off their time on the road by surprising fans with a new music video.

The clip is for the band’s title track of their 4-song collection Forever on Your Side (Niles City Sound Sessions). Check out the alt-rock group’s video above.

“When we wrote the song ‘Forever on Your Side,’ we were thinking of our fans who have been with us since the very beginning,” said guitarist and singer Bear Rinehart.

“There are certain songs over the years we’ve been able to envision playing live on tour before we even officially record the first note. This song brings back a lot of the sounds people might have heard from us early on. So in many ways, it’s a song for fans who have been on our side since the beginning,” he added.

This tour marks NEEDTOBREATHE’s biggest production yet, with their first concert kicking off in New Braunfels, Texas.

The Grammy-nominated band will also make stops at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and will aim for a fourth consecutive sell-out at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

“We named our tour after the song ‘Forever on Your Side,’ so the idea of giving a first look at our production this year in the music video came pretty quick,” said guitarist and singer Bo Rinehart.

“The lights and effects you see in the video are what fans are going to see on tour this year. Our friend Nolan Feldpausch, whom we met for the first time when we went to record Forever On Your Side (Niles City Sound Sessions), directed the video so it was a full circle moment.”

For additional information about the tour and tickets, visit the NEEDTOBREATHE website.