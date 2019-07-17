NEEDTOBREATHE’s Bear Rinehart will soon be giving fans more “soulful” music — but this time, with a hint of cheekiness.

Next month, the Grammy-nominated band’s frontman will be releasing a solo album under the artist name Wilder Woods. Weeks ahead of the album’s release on Aug. 9, PEOPLE can exclusively debut the music video for Wilder Woods’ first single, “Supply & Demand.”

“ ‘Supply & Demand’ is a cheeky way to tell someone you love that you want to give them what they need,” Rinehart tells PEOPLE. “I wanted the music video to feel sexy and soulful, but not take myself too seriously while doing it.”

The musician, who shares two young sons with wife Mary Reames, says his family is infused throughout the album.

Image zoom Wilder Woods Lowfield

“The project is named after my two sons, Wilder who is 4 years old and Woods, who will be 2 in August,” Rinehart shares. “In so many ways, they were the catalyst that made me take the leap and explore this project fully. I wanted to make something that they would be able to look back on in 15-20 years and be proud of their father for taking a risk.”

He adds that Mary — whom he met “in 2000 and knew from the first date that she was the one,” he said on Instagram — “is my muse in life.”

Image zoom Wilder Woods

“They are everything to me,” Rinehart says of his wife and sons, “and there isn’t a song on this entire record that doesn’t have a piece of them in it.”

The musician, who has already released a few tracks (“Someday Soon,” “Sure Ain’t” and “Supply & Demand”) for the upcoming album, will have a full headline tour as Wilder Woods this fall.

At the end of May, Rinheart said that “this album was a labor of love and the most intense journey of self discovery for me.”

“You always hear about bands ‘finding’ their sound. I don’t know if I really understood how difficult, but important, that journey really is until I went on it myself with my co-conspirator @callmemrgabriel who produced the record. We ended up with a soul record that weaves its way between the classic soul artists that I love and a more modern alternative way of producing them,” he continued his Instagram post.

“There are two distinct sides to this album… there’s the Wilder side, which is all about love and flirtation and desire, and the Woods side, which is more contemplative and introspective,” said the father of two. “This record was meant to be something you listen to on the weekends… either in the mornings on the back porch or late night dancing with the one you love.”